The Traitors 3 cast: Alan Cumming shares exciting announcement

The Traitors 3 cast is ready to go.

Host Alan Cumming revealed the huge news online, letting fans know that filming is resuming.

The new season will (of course) take place in Scotland, with Alan already on location for Season 3.

For anyone who hasn’t heard about The Traitors US: It’s a reality competition show on Peacock.

Two seasons have debuted on Peacock, garnering huge buzz in the ratings and social media.

Now work has begun on a third season, with a rumored 21 people from reality TV traveling to Scotland to compete for a piece of the $250,000 prize.

A twist within this show is that three people (the Traitors) are working to steal the money from everyone else.

Alan Cumming drops a huge teaser for The Traitors 3

“It’s Saturday Night On Broadway, and Lala and I are being treacherous in the highlands of Scotland!” host Alan Cumming wrote on Instagram.

He accompanied the caption with a video of himself and his dog in front of the Scottish castle used for filming The Traitors US.

“And now, live from the highlands of Scotland, where I may or may not have just chosen the Traitors for Season 3 of a well-known reality competition show,” Alan teases as the video begins.

The players are all rumored to have arrived in Scotland or are on their way there for filming.

Rumors about The Traitors 3 cast

A recent Traitors 3 cast rumor revealed the two Survivor alums playing the game this season. The information comes from a reliable source, and it introduces two interesting personalities to the mix.

It has also been rumored that a third Survivor alum is waiting in the wings as an alternate, should they be needed for filming.

It is also rumored that a Big Brother 16 alum was invited to play. This follows the trend of having Big Brother alums in the first two seasons of The Traitors US.

While filming takes place now, fans must wait a while for the new season to debut on Peacock.

If the producers follow the typical filming and presentation schedule, The Traitors 3 will likely debut in January 2025. Stay tuned for an update on that information.

Below is another video Alan Cumming shared from Scotland as he began filming early segments for The Traitors 3. As the host, he has work to do before the games begin.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors is on hiatus at Peacock.