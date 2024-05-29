The Traitors 3 cast: Two players may have just been revealed

A new season of The Traitors US is about to film in Scotland.

The hit reality competition show took the world by storm, reinventing how celebrities compete on those like this one.

Everything is filmed in Scotland, with 21 people competing for a prize of up to $250,000. The twist is that some people are trying to steal the money.

Three people from the group are selected as Traitors, and they set out to eliminate everyone else through deceit and secret votes.

Everyone else is a Faithful. Their job is to eliminate the Traitors by figuring out who they are and turning the castle against them.

Two seasons have already aired, with those seasons featuring people from Big Brother, Survivor, The Bachelor, The Challenge, the Real Housewives franchise, and various other shows.

Who is on The Traitors 3 cast?

According to Inside Survivor, they know the two people representing Survivor on The Traitors 3.

Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa, Parvati Shallow, and Sandra Diaz-Twine already appeared on the show. They left a huge impact, with Cirie and Parvati serving as Traitors during their seasons.

Two-time Survivor winner Tony Vlachos and Survivor finalist Carolyn Wiger are reportedly on The Traitors 3.

Tony won Survivor: Cagayan and became a very polarizing player on the show. Tony returned for Survivor: Winners at War and won the $2 million prize the production team offered.

Carolyn was an energetic member of the Survivor 44 cast where she ended the season as a finalist. Yam Yam Arocho won Survivor 44, and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt was the runner-up.

Now Tony and Carolyn reportedly bring their unique energies to the Scottish castle, where they will compete against more reality TV stars for part of that $250,000 prize.

Stay tuned to learn more about The Traitors 3 cast as rumors surface about the upcoming season.

One rumor about The Traitors 3 addresses a Big Brother player heading to Scotland.

The Traitors 3 will be filmed this spring and summer. The expectation is that Peacock will debut episodes next winter.

Fans can re-watch the first two seasons by streaming them on Peacock.

The Traitors is on hiatus at Peacock.