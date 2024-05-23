Survivor 47 cast teased in new promo from CBS

The Survivor 47 cast now takes over the spotlight from CBS following an epic conclusion to the previous season.

Television viewers saw the Survivor 46 winner get crowned, and then it was time for the network to begin teasing the next new season.

It was tricky for a promo to get rolled out so early, especially because the Survivor 47 cast is filming in Fiji.

Had a live Survivor Reunion Show happened for Season 46, host Jeff Probst may have had difficulties pulling it off while filming the new castaways.

But alas, the Survivor Reunion Shows have vanished, replaced with a pizza party in Fiji, and players being forced to react immediately after the final vote.

Luckily, we all have our first look at the Survivor 47 cast, with the new players filming ahead of a Fall 2024 debut on CBS.

The first Survivor 47 television promo is released

Below is the first video showcasing the Survivor 47 cast. You don’t get names yet, but some familiar action sequences are shown from their first few days in the game.

“I want to forge my own legacy in this game. I want to be the very first head on the Mount Rushmore of the New Era,” states one new castaway.

“This will be the most important chapter of my life,” another castaway says. “Survivor is a completely blank page right now.”

“I want to come here and really be one of those big name players that people are saying ‘we want to see this guy,'” proclaimed another player.

Additional castaways talk about being an underdog, having no survival skills, and being ready to forge their paths.

A 59-year-old woman is also ready to show what she can do in Fiji.

It will be a long wait for the first Survivor 47 episodes. They will debut as Big Brother 26 is ending this fall on CBS.

