Kenzie Petty from Survivor 46 is pregnant

Some big news has been shared by Survivor 46 player Kenzie Petty.

While her Survivor episodes are still playing out on CBS, Kenzie shared a huge announcement with her fans and followers.

Kenzie Petty is pregnant and expecting a baby with her husband, Jackson.

Using Mother’s Day to make the announcement was perfect for the couple.

Kenzie added five photos of herself and her husband celebrating the big life moment in a fun Instagram post.

Will she soon have a nice $1 million prize to begin a college fund for her kiddo? Stay tuned!

Kenzie shares her pregnancy announcement with the world

“I’ve gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year,” Kenzie began her new Instagram post.

“But it’s finally the perfect day to tell y’all WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! Sweet lil Petty popping up in September,” Kenzie announced.

“It’s such an honor to be joining the club of motherhood. I love being pregnant, I love being alive, and I love my little bean. We couldn’t be more over the moon if we tried,” Kenzie added before saying “Happy Mother’s Day” and thanking her husband.

Survivor alums congratulate Kenzie on her pregnancy

Many Survivor alums have left supportive comments for Kenzie Petty.

“Oh so MOTHER mother 🔥😍,” wrote Survivor winner Maryanne Oketch.

“Beautiful picture!! Congratulations 💜,” posted Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 45.

“Oh my goodness!!!!!! So happy for you, congrats!” noted three-time Survivor player Andrea Boehlke.

Carson Garrett from Survivor 46 also stopped by to write, “aww!!! Congrats Kenzie!!!🚀🚀🥳🥳🥳.”

This news and how everyone is celebrating it is another great reason to bring back the Survivor Reunion Show. Kenzie sharing her pregnancy on stage would have been a nice treat for viewers.

Survivor alums celebrate with Kenzie Petty. Pic credit: @KenzieTheHappyFairy/Instagram

