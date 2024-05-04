Survivor winner Adam Klein gets married and shares fun pictures

Survivor winner Adam Klein just got married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kailey Maurer and Adam Klein tied the knot after being together for years, and fellow reality stars are celebrating them on social media.

“Mr. & Mrs. Klein 💍🤍 #ForeverInKleined,” Kailey captioned a post on social media.

The first image from the post has Adam dipping Kailey for a kiss on the big day. Wedding attendants can be seen celebrating behind them.

Additional images show off the beautiful couple, their family, and friends. In one of the photos, Adam is nearly in tears as he sees his bride coming down the aisle.

Adam Klein is the Sole Survivor of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.

His season was Survivor 33, where Adam Klein won unanimously over Ken McNickle and Hannah Shapiro. The jury sided with him 10-0.

Adam later returned to compete on Survivor: Winners at War. He finished 12th place in his second Survivor season.

Adam Klein and Kailey Maurer get married

Below is the fun post that Kailey and Adam have shared on Instagram.

Reality TV stars celebrate with the Kleins

Many people from reality television have left supportive messages for the Kleins.

“Congratulations 💍,” wrote Big Brother winner Xavier Prather.

“Mazel Tov!!!!! ❤️,” posted Survivor winner Ethan Zohn.

“Ahhhh congrats to both of you. ❤️❤️,” celebrated Alex Willett from Big Brother: Over The Top.

For fans who haven’t heard of Big Brother: Over The Top (BBOTT), it was an online season of Big Brother where all episodes were streamed on Paramount+.

“Congrats,” wrote journalist Sharon Tharp.

“Such a wonderful weekend and celebration – congratulations again! 🙌,” wrote fellow Survivor alum David Wright.

“AHHHH CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🎊❤️,” added Big Brother alum Britini D’Angelo.

Survivor 33 winner gets married and receives much support. Pic credit: @Kaileylynn/Instagram

