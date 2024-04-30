Survivor winners tease return for Season 50, leave fans buzzing

Survivor 50 rumors have already begun, thanks to Jeff Probst’s huge announcement.

A Survivor winner has also already teased his involvement and the inclusion of three additional former winners.

In case anyone hasn’t heard, Jeff helped host a new Survivor FYC event in California. It allowed fans to hear more about the show, play games based on challenges from Survivor, and spend time with other people who love the reality competition show.

Future seasons became a topic of conversation when Jeff was talking to the crowd. That’s when he started dropping teasers about what’s to come.

Survivor 46 episodes are still arriving this May on CBS, so several more seasons must debut before the show’s milestone 50th season.

Jeff Probst revealed Survivor 50 will feature returners, which got the crowd buzzing. That was also the case when a Survivor legend teased they were returning.

Survivor winner teases his return for Season 50

“Perfect timing … I just recovered from Season 40. Survivor 50 here we come!

🏝️,” Ethan Zohn posted on Instagram.

Ethan is the Sole Survivor of Survivor: Africa. It was the third season, airing way back in 2001.

Ethan returned for Survivor: All-Stars and then again for Survivor: Winners at War. He finished 11th and 18th place in his two returns.

The Survivor 3 winner wasn’t alone in the picture he shared with his Instagram post. In it, he is hanging out with Parvati Shallow, Boston Rob Mariano, and Tyson Apostol. The quartet has all won Survivor and also appeared on Season 40.

Survivor fans respond to Ethan’s teasing

Many Survivor fans have responded to Ethan’s post that he shared on Instagram and Facebook. And it seems like many of them thought it was an announcement rather than a tease. It led to a lot of buzzing and fan support of the idea.

“Are you serious right now?! Please tell me you’re on season 50!! Would love to see the gang back together! 😍,” wrote one fan.

“Yes 🙌 a Survivor Fan’s Dream! ❤️” and “These would be GREAT RETURN stars,” wrote two additional fans.

Not everyone is on board with having returners for Survivor 50.

“Why do you have the same players playing all the time?” wrote one fan who might not have noticed that the last six casts have been new groups with only Bruce Perrault returning after he got injured.

Fans respond to Ethan Zohn’s post. Pic credit: @EthanZohn/Instagram

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.