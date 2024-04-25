No Survivor 46 auction, despite teases from the show

The Survivor social media folks shared footage from an older auction to excite fans about a new episode.

But the intent was only to show that popcorn would appear, and not to suggest that a Survivor 46 auction is coming.

As fans who tuned in to the April 24 episode saw, host Jeff Probst brought popcorn to the Tribal Council.

After the chaos from the previous Tribal Council, where Jeff was forced to sit and watch as many side conversations happened, Jeff came prepared this time.

To Jeff’s credit, he shared the popcorn with some of the Survivor 46 castaways, which served as a rare treat for some of them.

Liz Wilcox has many allergies that keep her from eating things like coconuts, so getting even a small popcorn snack was huge for her.

Sorry, there is no Survivor 46 auction

Anyone not paying close attention to the auction footage may have become excited that it was teasing a Survivor 46 auction.

Below is the teaser, which shows many Survivor alums enjoying popcorn on the show. The footage even shows several Survivor winners.

Some fans got duped, sharing their excitement, only to learn it was only teasing the appearance of popcorn.

It’s not entirely the fault of fans, as the return of the Survivor auction last season was very much appreciated. Fans love the segment.

Popcorn returns to Survivor, but fans hoped for an auction. Pic credit: @SurvivorCBS/Instagram

Jeff Probst says no more Survivor auctions

Jeff Probst revealed the bad news about Survivor auctions this past winter.

“There are only a certain number of people on our team, and there are only so many little homes that people can live in. We can’t get more crew. We have nowhere. It’s just this complicated math problem,” Jeff said.

“It looks simple, but you’ve got a chocolate shake, and you’ve got a bag, and somebody pays with money. Now there are so many departments involved,” Jeff said about why the auction was going away. “That’s a gigantic life from production. It really came down to resources.”

More from Survivor

Survivor 46’s Maria Gonzalez shared a shocking confessional tracker, revealing how little she has been on screen.

Survivor host Jeff Probst also claims Q didn’t try to quit. He seemed to have a different opinion as it happened live in Fiji.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes Survivor 46, Episode 9, which featured the popcorn.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.