Survivor 46’s Maria Gonzalez shares shocking confessional tracker, revealing how little she has been on screen

Survivor 46 castaway Maria Gonzalez hasn’t been featured in many confessionals this season.

In reality television, confessionals are the moments where a cast member speaks one-on-one with the camera.

These moments help bridge the gaps in the story of an episode and provide a unique perspective from the players themselves.

Fans may have noticed that Maria hasn’t been featured in many of them. Maria shared a graphic on her social media page breaking down the times of each player.

It might surprise some viewers to learn that five people who were already voted out have received more confessional time than Maria.

Are the producers giving her an edit to hide her gameplay until later on? Or is she not creating enough drama to command screen time?

A chart of confessional times for Survivor 46

Below is a new post that Maria shared on her X page (formerly Twitter). It ranks the 18 players based on their total confessional times during the Survivor 46 episodes.

So far, Q Burdette is leading the way in screen time, according to this chart. It claims he has had 16 minutes and 28 seconds of confessional time. Kenzie Petty is close behind, with 15 minutes and 31 seconds.

Q and Kenzie were part of the struggling Yanu Tribe, which lost the first four Immunity Challenges. It’s understandable why stories revolved around them and their tribe.

Maria was on a successful tribe, limiting her screen time. But she is still ranked behind the other remaining members of the Siga Tribe (Ben Katzman and Charlie Davis).

Stay tuned to learn if Maria can improve her screen time with the upcoming episodes. Getting only three minutes and 52 seconds through 13 hours of episodes is rough.

My new favorite color is purple pic.twitter.com/1IFinPdKs5 — Dr. Maria S Gonzalez (@Dr_M_S_Gonzalez) April 20, 2024

Survivor fan explains why Maria isn’t getting screen time

A Maria fan responded to her post, noting why she feels Maria isn’t being featured.

“I was explaining this to my mom who just loves you so much (same) – I think it’s because you’re the most eloquent speaker in the group & you can get your point across within 2-3 sentences! You don’t need to ramble on & on to sound interesting/intriguing- Cuz you already are that!” Kasen wrote.

Kasen may be partly correct because Maria certainly gets to the point in her conversations and doesn’t suffer from word vomit like other castaways.

A Survivor fan responds to Maria. Pic credit: @kasenvibes/X

