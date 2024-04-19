Survivor winner Maryanne Oketch got married with many Survivor alums in attendance

Maryanne Oketch got married!

The Survivor 42 winner recently walked down the aisle with many alums in attendance.

It was during the Spring 2022 season that Survivor fans got to know Maryanne. She was highly energetic and outspoken, bringing a freshness to the reality competition show.

Many Survivor fans were shocked when Maryanne made it to the end of Survivor 42 after Romeo Escobar took her to that final Tribal Council.

Mike Turner defeated Jonathan Young in the Fire-Making Challenge, and then Maryanne beat Mike Turner on a 7-1 vote, taking home the $1 million prize for becoming the Sole Survivor. Remeo didn’t receive any votes.

While their season aired on CBS, Maryanne began dating a Survivor fan named Konner Howell. Maryanne and Konner then became engaged in October 2023.

Maryanne Oketch gets married with Survivor alums in attendance

Maryanne isn’t very active on social media, but luckily, Mike Turner has been.

“Amazing weekend celebrating Maryanne and Konner’s wedding!!! Congrats!!!!!” Mike from Survivor 42 wrote in an Instagram post.

He shared some great photos from the wedding, including one with Maryanne posing in her wedding dress. He also shared additional photos with Survivor alums gathered for some fun. See if you can name all the New Era Survivor players pictured.

More fun photos from Maryanne’s big day

“A week ago I flew to Canada 🇨🇦 for @maryanneoketch wedding , got to enjoy the Eclipse 🌒 And have a mini Survivor 42 reunion,” Romeo Escobar captioned an Instagram post.

In his second slide, Romeo shared a photo from the final three on Survivor 42 and then how they looked at Maryanne’s wedding.

A mini-Survivor 42 reunion is also part of the slide show.

Fans can keep swiping through his pictures to see a video of Maryanne and her new husband walking down the aisle.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.