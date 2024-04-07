Someone was impersonating Survivor 46 player Charlie Davis, castaway warns his fans

Survivor 46 castaway Charlie Davis has had to address an unfortunate situation happening on social media.

Some background to the story is that Charlie recently celebrated reaching four and a half years together with his girlfriend. He is in a relationship and not looking for anyone new.

But a post recently popped up on X (former Twitter) suggesting that Charlie was having a flirtatious conversation online with another woman. He has stated it is entirely fabricated.

Survivor 46 fans met Charlie as a huge Taylor Swift fan. He later had a contest with Ben Katzman to see who could name the most song titles. Charlie named Taylor Swift songs, while Ben rattled off Metallica classics.

Later, during a challenge, Charlie yelled Taylor Swift’s name as he jumped into the water. It’s something that Survivor fans will remember for a while.

Back home after his time in Fiji, Charlie has been watching Survivor 46 play out on TV while interacting with people on social media. And that brings us to what happened this past week.

Someone fakes a conversation with Charlie Davis

“I can’t believe I have to be doing this right now, at 1 am but I am steaming mad and can’t believe that I have to call this out as fake,” Charlie tweeted with an image of a conversation he says was faked.

“Just a reminder that reality TV contestants are actual people with actual lives,” he ended his message.

In the image, a person with a photo of Charlie is depicted chatting with someone claiming to be 19. The account sharing the image (@blndside) only wrote “??? #Survivor46” as the caption.

X suspended that account after Charlie stated that the tweet wasn’t real. The page for the user now displays the following text: “Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.”

It seems to have been a frustrating experience for Charlie, but luckily, the problem was quickly solved.

I can’t believe I have to be doing this right now, at 1 am but I am steaming mad and can’t believe that I have to call this out as fake. Just a reminder that reality TV contestants are actual people with actual lives. pic.twitter.com/UxW4rIXhnY — Charlie Davis (S46) (@charlieLdavis) April 5, 2024

More news from Survivor and Charlie Davis

On the Survivor 46 merge episode, one person voted for Venus Vafa during a dramatic Tribal Council. It was the only vote that didn’t go against Moriah Gaynor.

Charlie addressed why he voted against Venus and how that decision came to pass in Fiji. We must keep tuning in to find out if he regrets that choice.

Other members of the Survivor 46 cast have also been posting frequently on social media.

Jem wants people to stop harassing Survivor alums. There was an online backlash against other players when Jem got voted out, but she wants people to leave her fellow castaways alone.

Oh, and that anniversary celebration for Charlie Davis and his girlfriend? Below is a recent post he made about Judy and how happy they are together.

But I will take this as an opportunity to gush about Judy—my amazing, smart, funny, and beautiful girlfriend of 4.5 years who I love more than anything. Here is us at the Ron Clark party last night ❤️ https://t.co/LnRhREK6wG pic.twitter.com/rX0Awu2YoE — Charlie Davis (S46) (@charlieLdavis) April 5, 2024

Previous episodes of Survivor are currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.