Survivor host Jeff Probst has bad news about the auction

Survivor 46 is on the way, and host Jeff Probst has had much to say about the new season.

Jeff recently shared the new Survivor voting booth, touching off a controversy between fans who love change and those who want things to stay the same.

CBS viewers will see it during the first episode of Season 46, which debuts on Wednesday, February 28. And it’s certainly much different.

A new cast played the game for Survivor 46, with 18 brand-new players competing for the $1 million prize.

The location has also remained the same, with CBS very comfortable filming all recent seasons in Fiji. It’s cost-effective, and they can film seasons back-to-back with ease.

Jeff has some bad news about Survivor auctions ahead of the new season. It’s a segment fans love, as castaways bid on food or advantages midway through the game.

Goodbye to the Survivor auctions again?

The Survivor auction may have returned for Season 45, but it is gone again.

Host Jeff Probst revealed why there is no Survivor 46 auction in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He equated it to a math problem and stated that the resources aren’t there to pull it off each season.

“It looks simple, but you’ve got a chocolate shake, and you’ve got a bag, and somebody pays with money. Now there are so many departments involved,” Jeff said about the auction. “That’s a gigantic life from production.”

“It really came down to resources,” Jeff also stated.

After crews were exhausted following the filming of Survivor 45, Jeff said they had to manage things better for Season 46.

“Dude, we’re loving this, but we are on fumes. We are working harder than we’ve ever worked before,” Jeff said he was told by department heads.

“There are only a certain number of people on our team, and there are only so many little homes that people can live in. We can’t get more crew. We have nowhere. It’s just this complicated math problem,” he further explained.

So no Survivor 46 auction. It’s disappointing news, but it sounds like production couldn’t pull it off. Maybe they will figure out a way to have a Survivor 47 action if fans ask for it.

Survivor 46 debuts on February 28 on CBS.