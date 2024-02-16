Survivor 46 schedule features bonus content

The Survivor 46 schedule treats fans to additional content.

CBS found the 90-minute episodes from Survivor 45 to be successful – so they are doing it again.

But some episodes will be even longer as CBS viewers await the return of The Amazing Race a bit later on the calendar.

A new season of The Amazing Race will also have 90-minute episodes when it arrives on CBS this spring.

The Survivor 46 season premiere arrives on Wednesday, February 28. It’s a two-hour event to introduce the new players.

This new season of Survivor has already been filmed in Fiji, and host Jeff Probst has shared many intriguing thoughts about these castaways.

CBS released Survivor 46 cast bios that can be read here, with some noteworthy job titles in this group.

The Survivor 46 episode schedule

Below are the dates and run times for the early Survivor 46 episodes. Each episode begins at 8/7c on Wednesday nights this winter and spring.

Episode dates are subject to change, but CBS has consistently had Survivor episodes on Wednesday nights lately.

February 28: Two-hour season premiere

March 6: Two-hour episode

March 13: 90-minute episode

March 20: 90-minute episode

March 27: 90-minute episode

April 3: 90-minute episode

April 10: 90-minute episode

April 17: 90-minute episode

April 24: 90-minute episode

May 1: 90-minute episode

May 8: 90-minute episode

May 15: 90-minute episode

May 22: Expected date for the three-hour Survivor 46 finale

More from the Survivor 46 cast

Some Survivor 46 castaways shared their hot takes about the show, including one person hoping Fire Tokens would return. Several players also despise the Last Gasp Challenge.

Another Survivor 46 player shared how a hanger became lodged in his eye. It’s a story that might make some folks cringe.

Unfortunately, no Survivor 46 Reunion Show has been announced. It likely means the winner is again revealed in Fiji on the finale night. Many fans have expressed how much they want the live reunion shows to return.

Below is a video where people who attended the Super Bowl festivities could compete in challenges. It shows that the challenges on Survivor aren’t always as easy as they appear.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+. The service will also have Survivor 46 episodes once they have debuted.

Peacock also ordered a new season of The Traitors. The first two seasons have featured Survivor legends playing the game. Cirie Fields won The Traitors Season 1, and Sandra Diaz-Twine has competed well on The Traitors Season 2.

Survivor 46 debuts on February 28 on CBS.