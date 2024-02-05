Survivor 46 cast released ahead of new season

The Survivor 46 has officially been announced.

These 18 castaways went to Fiji to film a new season of the hit reality competition show.

Names and bios of the new players have also been revealed, giving fans a look at the new group.

The Survivor 46 cast includes a slot machine salesman, a musician, a chemistry teacher, a brand mentor, and an aerospace technician. There is also a new player from Canada (Venus).

The Survivor 46 season premiere airs on Wednesday, February 28, with new episodes airing each week at 8/7c.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A bonus is that CBS gave the premiere night a two-hour timeslot for fans to learn about the new players.

The Survivor 46 cast

Below are the names and bios of the 18 castaways on Survivor 46. It is a good mix of players competing for that $1 million prize.

The season has already been filmed in Fiji, but it’s almost time to start debuting the episodes.

Ben Katzman: A 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL.

Bhanu Gopal: A 41-year-old IT professional originally from India.

Charlie Davis: A 26-year-old law student from Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA.

David Jelinsky: A 22-year-old slot machine sales specialist from Las Vegas, NV.

Hunter McKnight: A 28-year-old chemistry teacher from French Camp, MS.

Jemila “Jen” Hussain-Adams: A 32-year-old international brand mentor originally from South America.

Jessica “Jess” Chong: A 37-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kenzie Petty: A 29-year-old hairstylist and salon owner from Charlotte, NC.

Liz Wilcox: A 35-year-old e-mail marketing specialist from Orlando, FL.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez: A 48-year-old physical therapist and parent coach from Dallas, TX.

Moriah Gaynor: A 28-year-old program coordinator from San Diego, CA.

Quintavius “Q” Burdette: A 29-year-old realtor originally from Senatobia, MS.

Randen Montalvo: A 41-year-old aerospace technician from Orlando, FL.

Sodasia “Soda” Thompson: A 27-year-old camp director and special education teacher from Lake Hopatcong, NJ.

Tevin Davis: A 24-year-old actor and musician from Goochland, VA.

Tiffany Nicole Ervin: A 33-year-old visual artist from Elizabeth, NJ.

Tim Spicer: A 31-year-old college coach from Atlanta, GA.

Venus Vafa: A 24-year-old data analyst from Toronto, ON.

A quick teaser video featuring the Survivor 46 cast is shared below.

More Survivor news

A party for Sia Survivor Award winners recently took place. Many Survivor alums traveled to Los Angeles to party with the singer.

Some Survivor fans feel Cirie Fields was traumatized during her recent 100-day Big Brother season. It is something many fans have posted about on social media.

Two Survivor winners are also still playing The Traitors 2, and they hope to win this season like Cirie did with Season 1.

More teasers about the new Survivor season will be released in the coming weeks. Host Jeff Probst will likely also drop new information about what fans can expect.

As a reminder, the Survivor 46 premiere is a two-hour special for CBS.

Survivor 46 debuts on February 28 on CBS.