The Traitors Season 2 spoilers: The castle becomes emptier

A new episode of The Traitors Season 2 aired on Thursday night.

Another player got eliminated, thinning the pool of guests at the castle.

Just as a reminder, Tamra Judge was murdered, and Janelle Pierzina was banished in the previous episode.

Janelle had called out Dan Gheesling as a Traitor (she was right), but Dan shifted the spotlight to Janelle.

Despite several people pushing for the Faithfuls to vote out Dan, Janelle got eliminated.

Janelle had also called out Survivor’s Sandra Diaz-Twine and CT from The Real World and The Challenge. Sandra and Janelle then exchanged personal attacks at the Roundtable.

In an exit interview, Janelle revealed she had also called out Survivor winner Parvati Shallow. That segment wasn’t shown during the episode.

Janelle also announced her retirement from reality TV following her time on The Traitors 2.

A new episode of The Traitors Season 2 on February 1

Kate Chastain from Below Deck joined the cast and enjoyed breakfast with everyone as they learned who the Traitors had taken out.

She was introduced at the Roundtable the previous evening, where she got to see everyone’s fangs come out. Kate was also safe from being murdered as the Traitors went after a new target.

As viewers know, Dan convinced his fellow Traitors to try to eliminate Bergie from Love Island USA. But Bergie had a shield, meaning he was safe from being murdered.

When everyone appeared at breakfast, it tipped off the castle guests that the Traitors had missed in their attempt. Peter Weber from The Bachelor had used a strategy to assure Dan he and Janelle had the shields. Parvati saw through it, but Dan fell for the trap of voting against someone with a shield.

Peter became convinced that Dan and Parvati were Traitors.

https://twitter.com/mariahxreality/status/1753241271269736757

A Mission and a Shield

Host Alan Cumming revealed that the Mission for Episode 6 was to complete the construction of a catapult in 60 minutes. The team would earn $20,000 by finishing the task. Players had to race through the forest to find catapult pieces and then take them up a hill while building (before using) the catapult.

Along the way were shield boxes that could lead to safety. Anyone collecting a box could compete in a Shield Challenge to win safety. But they could only compete for a shield if the Mission was completed.

Trishelle Cannatella from The Real World and The Challenge, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Peter, Sandra, and Parvati were the players who went for the shield.

The people competing for the shield had to use the catapult to land a ball on a distant target. The one closest to the center of the target would win the shield.

Shereé Whitfield won the shield and could not be murdered.

the faithfuls explaining to sheree how they’ve trapped a traitor: #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/01XAHgZLjd — Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 2, 2024

Drama comes again to The Traitors Season 2

The castle was tense ahead of the Roundtable. Secret meetings were happening in various rooms, with Peter pushing hard to vote out Dan or Parvati. But creating two enemies before the Traitors could eliminate another Faithful was risky.

Dan went to the Roundtable with a name. He was ready to cause chaos, and he did so by trying to make Phaedra Parks from Real Housewives and Married to Medicine a target.

The discussion raised intriguing questions about how far producers would let Traitors go when possibly outing each other.

Kate interjected several times, defending Phaedra as the discussion rolled on.

At the Roundtable vote, Phaedra and Parvati each voted against Dan. Peter voted against Parvati and told everyone to remember it when he got murdered. Dan then voted against Phaedra.

The vote became one-sided, and Dan Gheesling was banished from The Traitors 2.

I love that Peter out smarted Dan on The Traitors!! #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/obn4b5ow9c — sarah (@sarahmarie3422) February 2, 2024

A Traitors meeting gets interrupted

Phaedra and Parvati were meeting, but they got interrupted by Alan. He told them they could murder someone or seduce a Faithful to become a Traitor.

Parvati wanted to seduce Peter to help take the heat off of herself. She convinced Phaedra to let her do it.

The episode ended before Peter’s decision was revealed.

Dan banished. Phaedra checking Dan. Parvati seducing Peter to be a traitor. We won #TraitorsUS #Traitors pic.twitter.com/IeRhkZTmOD — cottonmouth (@cottonmouth1987) February 2, 2024

Previous episodes of The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.