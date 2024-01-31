Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina retires from the show and possibly gives up reality TV entirely after The Traitors 2

Janelle Pierzina has announced her Big Brother retirement.

She was a legend in the Big Brother house, playing in two separate All-Stars seasons.

Janelle was very good at Big Brother competitions and strategy, even though she never won the game.

Big Brother fans may have seen Janelle play for the final time, as she made succinct comments after getting eliminated from The Traitors 2.

Peacock is currently airing The Traitors 2 episodes, where Janelle and Dan Gheesling have been representing Big Brother.

Janelle got eliminated when she went hard after several people during the fifth episode of The Traitors 2.

Janelle talks about retiring from reality television

“I don’t really even know if I’m going to do any more TV after this,” Janelle told Dalton Ross in a new interview.

Janelle was interviewed after she was eliminated on The Traitors 2. She had much to say about her time on the show but then was asked if she would appear on a new season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

She stated she didn’t believe she would play Reindeer Games next winter (if it returns) and then added that she might be down with reality TV.

“I didn’t think I would even do anything after my last [Big Brother] All-Stars. I guess I’m just very pessimistic about what comes my way, or if I’m busy with my career or whatever,” Janelle stated.

“I don’t know that I have the time to do a lot of TV. I don’t know that I would do Reindeer Games. I feel like if they put me in there with people that were my age, potentially, but I didn’t really love the last All-Stars I did where there was people that had been on Big Brother for a day or two or whatever and showed up on an All-Stars cast. No,” Janelle added.

Her statements left some wiggle room in case she changed her mind later. Still fresh from losing The Traitors 2, several players have expressed disappointment with how they did on the show.

But regarding ever playing Big Brother again, Janelle was very straightforward with her answer after she was asked if she would participate in a regular season again.

“Definitely not. No. I really don’t want to play Big Brother anymore. As much as I love the show and I’m respectful of what it’s given me in my life and what it’s done for me, I really don’t want to do that. I don’t want to sit in a house and talk and talk and talk to people all day long. I just had my 44th birthday, so I’m kind of over that,” Janelle revealed.

If Janelle is done with reality TV, it was a good run. She also appeared on Snake in the Grass and The Amazing Race, in addition to her time on Big Brother and The Traitors.

