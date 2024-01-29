Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel ready for her next show

Nicole Franzel has returned to the world of reality television, and she is hungry for more.

It was during Big Brother 16 that reality TV fans met Nicole. She first played in the season that Derrick Levasseur won.

Nicole was invited back for Big Brother 18, where she beat Paul Abrahamian in a close jury vote to win $500,000.

Following her success on BB18, Nicole went on The Amazing Race with her now-husband, Victor Arroyo. They finished in fourth place.

Nicole was also invited to compete on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 against legends of the game. She made it to the finale night and finished in third place.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After BB22, Nicole announced her retirement from reality TV. She then married Victor, and they had a son named Arrow.

Nicole returns to reality television and wants to keep going

Nicole competed on the new show Big Brother: Reindeer Games this past winter and won the Big Brother spin-off.

She is now the only two-time winner of Big Brother USA shows. It’s an impressive title with how many people have played the games more than once.

So what’s next? Nicole heavily hinted at it during a recent Instagram question-and-answer session.

She opened the live chat to questions from her followers, and one of them asked Nicole if she would ever go on The Traitors.

The Traitors is a Peacock reality competition show that is played in Scotland. Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly played in the first season. The second season features BB10 winner Dan Gheesling and legend Janelle Pierzina.

“Actually yes I would,” Nicole answered.

Peacock will likely be putting together The Traitors 3 cast later this year. Filming could take place in September if production sticks with the schedule from last year.

With the amount of attention that Big Brother alums bring to the show and how interactive they are on social media, it seems very likely that several more people will get to play on The Traitors US Season 3.

Coming for her 3rd win!! pic.twitter.com/xvF2gl9OGm — Blu (@_blureaper) January 27, 2024

More news from Big Brother and The Traitors

Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor was called a “b***h” by Janelle Pierzina on a recent episode of The Traitors 2.

Episodes have been pretty tense this winter, especially for the people from Survivor, Big Brother, and the Real Housewives franchises.

Survivor legend Cirie Fields also said Big Brother is harder than the other reality competition shows. She was recently on The Traitors Season 1 and Big Brother 25.

Big Brother episodes (BB16, BB18, and BB22) featuring Nicole Franzel are available for streaming on Paramount+. Season 1 of The Traitors is available for streaming on Peacock.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS, and The Traitors 2 debuts episodes on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.