Sandra Diaz-Twine called a ‘b***h’ by Big Brother legend

A new episode of The Traitors 2 featured a huge fight between Big Brother and Survivor legends.

Two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine is part of The Traitors 2 cast.

Fellow Survivor winner Parvati Shallow joined her at the Scotland castle. Much like the first season of The Traitors, this one has two Survivor alums.

Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick played in the first season, along with Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother.

Cirie also won The Traitors Season 1, using her cunning to outplay everyone else in that cast.

Recently, Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor said Cirie played “dirty” in a new statement about The Traitors.

Janelle Pierzina calls out Sandra Diaz-Twine

The Traitors is a reality competition show where people compete for a $250,000 prize. There were 21 people to open the season, with three designated as Traitors. The Traitors are trying to steal the money from everyone else (the Faithfuls).

If the Traitors survive the season (like Cirie did), they steal the money from everyone else. But if the Faithfuls vote out the secretive Traitors, they win the pot.

On The Traitors Season 2, Episode 5, Janelle called out people she thought were Traitors. She called Sandra a Traitor, and Sandra was not pleased (Sandra is a Faithful).

“I think you were the last Faithful recruited, and I think that’s why you changed up on us. That’s why I think you’re a Traitor,” Sandra said as she voted for Janelle to be banished.

“Spoken like a true Traitor,” Janelle retorted. “Yeah, drink that water. You’re nervous aren’t you?” she added as Sandra had a drink.

“No. My mouth is dry,” responded Sandra.

“Yeah. Okay, Okay, Sandra. You’re a Traitor. You’re a f***ing Traitor,” Janelle retorted as she got angry.

“You’re a f***ing Traitor,” Sandra responded.

“You’re a Traitor, b**ch,” Janelle yelled back.

“You’re the biggest f***ing Traitor here,” Sandra claimed.

Janelle got voted out shortly after that argument happened.

Janelle and Sandra at the round table you’re the traitor no you’re the traitor #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/bPQMQ1RIdQ — Lindsey (@08Jayhawk) January 26, 2024

Sandra survived to fight another day, even though Janelle called her a Traitor.

Fellow Big Brother alum Dan Gheesling had a hand in getting Janelle out, but he is a Traitor.

Deontay Wilder revealed why he quit The Traitors 2. Host Alan Cumming announced his exit during Episode 4 but didn’t explain what happened.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock.

