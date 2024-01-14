Survivor 46: Everything you need to know about the new season

Survivor 46 debuts this winter on CBS.

The new season has been filmed in Fiji, and the episodes are nearly ready to air on television.

Survivor seasons now get filmed back-to-back, so this one was filmed right after Survivor 45 ended.

As a reminder, the Survivor 45 winner was Dee Valladares. The jury awarded Dee the $1 million prize over Austin Li Coon and Jake O’Kane.

That season is still available for streaming on Paramount+, as are all previous seasons of Survivor, including Winners At War (Season 40).

The Survivor 46 cast is made up entirely of new people. So, 18 fresh faces will be featured this winter and spring.

The first episode of Survivor 46 airs on Wednesday, February 28 at 8/7c.

Bonus footage arrives with this new season, as CBS has given the show two hours for premiere night.

The second episode of Survivor 46 is also two hours long, packing four hours of the new season into those first two nights.

Hopefully, this will please the Survivor 46 fans who felt too much footage was getting cut during early-season episodes.

After the first two weeks, Survivor will slide back to 90-minute episodes. It worked well for Survivor 45, allowing the producers to add the introduction music and player footage back.

On March 13 (the first night of 90-minute episodes), a new season of The Amazing Race will begin airing Wednesday evenings at 9:30/8:30c.

An early look at the Survivor 46 cast

Below is the list of Survivor 46 cast members leaked for the new season. CBS hasn’t confirmed the names just yet.

Ben Katzman: A 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL.

Bhanu Gopal: A 42-year-old IT professional from Boston, MA.

Charlie Davis: A 25-year-old law student from Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA.

David Jelinsky: A 21-year-old slot machine sales specialist from Las Vegas, NV.

Hunter McKnight: A 27-year-old chemistry teacher from French Camp, MS.

Jem Hu Adams: A 31-year-old sales and management coach from San Francisco, CA.

Jessica Chong: A 37-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kenzie Veurink: A 28-year-old hairstylist from Charlotte, NC.

Liz Wilcox: A 35-year-old e-mail marketing specialist from Orlando, FL.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez: A 47-year-old physical therapist from Dallas, TX.

Moriah Gaynor: A 28-year-old program coordinator from San Diego, CA.

Quintavius Burdette: A 29-year-old realtor from Senatobia, MS.

Ranen Montalvo: A 40-year-old aerospace technician from Kissimmee, FL.

Sodasia Thompson: A 27-year-old camp director from Lake Hopatcong, NJ.

Tevin Davis: A 24-year-old actor and musician from Goochland, VA.

Tiffany Nicole Ervin: A 32-year-old visual artist from Trenton, NJ.

Tim Spicer: A 30-year-old senior program manager from Atlanta, GA.

Venus Vafa: A 24-year-old data analyst from Toronto, ON.

The Survivor 46 preview

A teaser trailer for Survivor 46 was released and is shared below.

Two Survivor winners are on The Traitors 2. It is a reality competition show on Peacock, and here is some sneak peek footage from the first few episodes. The Survivor legends taking part are Parvati Shallow and Sandra-Diaz Twine.

Parvati recently revealed she is in a relationship with comedian Mae Martin.

Survivor returns on Wednesday, February 28, at 8/7c on CBS.