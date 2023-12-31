Survivor winner Parvati Shallow announces she is ‘queer’ and shares new relationship photos

Parvati Shallow may have just gone public with a new relationship.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year,” reads the caption of her new Instagram post.

The post (shared below) features Parvati and standup comedian Mae Martin enjoying some time in a photo booth.

Parvati is a four-time Survivor player. And she is considered a legend of the game.

Parvati has appeared on Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Winners at War.

Survivor: Micronesia was her second appearance on the show and was where she was named the Sole Survivor. It led to Paravati getting invited back for Survivor: Winners at War, which had a cast of only former winners.

Parvati announces she is queer on Instagram

Late Saturday night, Parvati made her post on Instagram. It was an exciting way for her to ring in the new year, even if it was a day early.

Below is the post that Parvati shared, and she is shown exchanging kisses with Mae Martin. They kiss each other on the cheek in the first two photos, smile for the camera in the third, and share a kiss in the fourth photo.

Survivor alums celebrate Parvati Shallow

Many Survivor alums have come to Parvati’s post to share their support.

“BEAUTIFUL!!💜💕,” wrote Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44.

Survivor 45 winner Dee Valladares shared several heart emojis as her comment.

Survivor: Africa winner Ethan Zohn also posted several heart emojis.

Fellow alums Tiffany Seely and Andrea Boehlke also left messages of support.

Survivor alums share their support for the legend Parvati Shallow. Pic credit: @PShallow/Instagram

Survivor returns on February 28 on CBS.