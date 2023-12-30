The Traitors: Everything you need to know about Season 2

A new season of The Traitors USA debuts this winter on Peacock.

The first season of this new reality competition show was popular, so Peacock brought it back for a second installment.

Contestants on the show fly to Scotland to compete in challenges and psychological warfare to win a $250,000 prize.

Veteran actor Alan Cumming serves as the host, and he leads the competitors through the grueling filming process.

The first installment featured 10 reality TV stars and 10 regular folks, but the second season will only feature celebrities.

Rather than airing in primetime, The Traitors is available for streaming through Peacock.

Everything you need to know about The Traitors USA Season 2

21 celebrities are playing on The Traitors 2. They come from reality shows like Big Brother, Survivor, and The Bachelor but also from other walks of life. The cast even includes a former speaker of the House of Commons and a professional boxer.

The first three episodes arrive on Friday, January 12. Peacock will have them immediately available for streaming so viewers can binge-watch the first few episodes over the weekend.

My outfits are very Harry Potter meets Gossip Girl. 💅🏻 Am I a Faithful or a Traitor? Find out January 12th on Peacock. 🦚 #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/5l55FO5zst — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) December 22, 2023

What are the rules for The Traitors?

The 21 players split up between “Faithfuls” and “Traitors” this season. The Faithfuls play the game straight up, while the Traitors try to steal the money from the group.

Each episode features a challenge where the group tries to earn money for the overall cash prize. They can bank up to $250,000 for the prize fund through the season.

Each episode also features a roundtable, where someone is voted out. The object is to figure out the Traitors and vote them out before they can steal the money. Meanwhile, the Traitors try to sew discontent in the house and remain anonymous.

At night, the three Traitors meet up and decide on someone to “murder” from the cast. This is where they can strategize and remove people close to figuring out their identities.

The season continues until the Faithfuls are convinced they have eliminated all the Traitors. If they do, the remaining Faithfuls split the prize fund. If they fail, the remaining Traitors steal the money for themselves.

Who is on The Traitors USA Season 2 cast?

Below is the cast list for The Traitors 2024 season.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen: Love Island USA

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Dan Gheesling: Big Brother

Deontay Wilder: A boxer

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Love Island UK

Janelle Pierzina: Big Brother

Johnny “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio: The Challenge

John Bercow: A Member of the UK Parliament

Kevin Kreider: Bling Empire

Larsa Pippen: The Real Housewives of Miami

Marcus Jordan: Professional basketball player

Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Dancing with the Stars

Mercedes “MJ” Javid: Shahs of Sunset

Parvati Shallow: Survivor

Peppermint: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Peter Weber: The Bachelor

Phaedra Parks: Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Survivor

Sheree Whitfield: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tamra Judge: The Real Housewives of Orange County

Trishelle Cannatella: The Real World: Las Vegas

Final details for the new season of The Traitors

Here is the trailer for The Traitors Season 2. It gives a glimpse at who is playing the game this time.

And here is the full release date schedule for Traitors 2 episodes.

The Traitors 2 debuts on January 12 on Peacock.