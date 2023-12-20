The Traitors 2 schedule: Examining the episode release dates

The Traitors 2 schedule has been released and will be much different than how the first season was presented.

Peacock released a teaser trailer for The Traitors 2, giving viewers a look at the 21 new players. It has already created some fresh buzz for the reality competition show.

Rather than release all of The Traitors at once for this season, Peacock will stagger the episodes for Season 2.

The first three episodes will arrive on Friday, January 12, giving fans an early taste of the season. It should set the stage for an exciting season.

In addition to the episodes, Peacock will provide After-Show entertainment, which includes additional footage and interviews with the eliminated contestants.

Here is a full breakdown of what The Traitors is for new fans. It also provides a cast list for the players competing for the $250,000 prize.

The Traitors 2 episode schedule

Below is the breakdown for when The Triaitors 2 episodes will debut on Peacock. The first three episodes begin streaming on Friday, January 12.

Successive episodes will debut each Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Traitors Postmortem (the After-Show interviews and footage) will be available on Peacock and YouTube each week.

Episode 1 – Streaming on Friday, January 12.

Episode 2 – Streaming on Friday, January 12.

Streaming on Friday, January 12. Episode 3 – Streaming on Friday, January 12.

Episode 4 – Thursday, January 18 at 9/8c.

Episode 5 – Thursday, January 25 at 9/8c.

Episode 6 – Thursday, February 1 at 9/8c.

Episode 7 – Thursday, February 8 at 9/8c.

Episode 8 – Thursday, February 15 at 9/8c.

Episode 9 – Thursday, February 22 at 9/8c.

Episode 10 – Thursday, February 29 at 9/8c (Season Finale).

Episode 11 – Thursday, March 7 at 9/8c (Season 2 Cast Reunion).

Season 1 of The Traitors is available for streaming on Peacock.

Fans of reality TV who haven’t seen the first season of The Traitors should check it out. It can be binge-watched in a single weekend.

During the first season of The Traitors USA, 10 reality TV stars competed against ten regular folks. But for the second season, they invited 21 celebrities.

Behind-the-scenes of the cast photoshoot for #TheTraitorsUS! Do you think I’m a traitor🗡️ or a faithful😇? Find out January 12th on @Peacock. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ennRmiJYJz — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) December 18, 2023

As a reminder, The Traitors USA Season 2 begins streaming on Friday, January 12.

The Traitors 2 will stream on Peacock.