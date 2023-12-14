Trailer for The Traitors Season 2 released

The Traitors is back. Peacock’s hit reality competition show returns this winter with Season 2.

Peacock has released a full trailer for the new season, giving fans a good look at the new players. There are 21 people from the world of reality television playing this time.

Host Alan Cumming opens the trailer by asking viewers if we missed him. They then jump into footage from the new season, including dramatic roundtables.

The full trailer is shared below, and fans get to see new people from Survivor, Big Brother, Real Housewives, and Love Island as they compete for a nice cash prize.

There is even a Challenge legend in Chris “CT” Tamburello and Peter Weber from The Bachelor. Fans will have people to root for and many villains to root against this winter.

Many of the stars from The Traitors 2 get soundbites in the trailer, including Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother and The Amazing Race.

Full trailer for The Traitors Season 2

The new season begins on January 12, and the trailer hammers that point. The second season also has a darker feel to it. At one point, it appears that Alan Cumming is leading a funeral procession through the grounds.

For anyone who didn’t see the first season, a group of people are competing for a cash prize. But three of them are “traitors” who want to steal the money for themselves. They can sabotage games and “murder” someone each night.

But there are also challenges and votes where the traitors can be eliminated. The non-traitors have to vote out the traitors to win. But if a traitor remains in the game until the end, they steal all the money.

Alan also states that there are higher stakes and diabolical twists this time. A $250,000 prize is on the line.

The full Traitors 2 cast

Below are the names and backgrounds of the 21 people competing for that big cash prize.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen: Love Island USA

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Dan Gheesling: Big Brother

Deontay Wilder: A boxer

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Love Island UK

Janelle Pierzina: Big Brother

Johnny “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio: The Challenge

John Bercow: A Member of the UK Parliament

Kevin Kreider: Bling Empire

Larsa Pippen: The Real Housewives of Miami

Marcus Jordan: Professional basketball player

Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Dancing with the Stars

Mercedes “MJ” Javid: Shahs of Sunset

Parvati Shallow: Survivor

Peppermint: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Peter Weber: The Bachelor

Phaedra Parks: Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Survivor

Shereé Whitfield: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tamra Judge: The Real Housewives of Orange County

Trishelle Cannatella: The Real World: Las Vegas

The first season of The Traitors is already available for streaming on Peacock. Season 2 will arrive on January 12.

The Traitors 2 will stream on Peacock.