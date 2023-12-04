Reindeer Games schedule: Big Brother spin-off episodes airing on CBS

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games schedule is finally ready to begin on CBS. Soon, fans can watch former houseguests playing on the spin-off show.

Usual Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves is taking the winter off. While she isn’t involved in the spin-off, she will return for Big Brother 26 in the summer of 2024.

As for the former houseguests playing the Reindeer Games, one of them was even on the Big Brother 25 cast. Some fans guess it will be Cameron Hardin gracing our screens again.

Derek Xiao (BB23), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 winner) fill the roles of Santa’s elves during this reality competition show. Each of them is very recognizable among Big Brother fans.

This winter show is also much shorter than a typical season of Big Brother. The season will end before Christmas arrives after things kick start on December 11.

A nice $100,000 cash prize is on the line for the Big Brother alums playing the games. And one player will leave the show with some extra money to spend during the holidays.

What nights are episodes of Big Brother: Reindeer Games on television?

Below is the breakdown for the Big Brother: Reindeer Games schedule. There are only six episodes spread across two weeks of primetime.

Live feeds are not available this season. And the nine players taking part in the show aren’t living together. It will all be done on a stage, but some games might be familiar to long-time Big Brother fans.

Each episode will feature three competitions, and the night will culminate in what they are calling “Santa’s Showdown.” That showdown will determine who goes home at the end of the episode.

The four remaining Big Brother alums will compete for that nice $100,000 prize in the season finale.

Episode 1: Monday, December 11 at 8/7c (two-hour season premiere on CBS)

Episode 2: Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c

Episode 3: Thursday, December 14 at 8/7c

Episode 4: Monday, December 18 at 9/8c

Episode 5: Tuesday, December 19 at 9/8c

Episode 6: Thursday, December 21 at 8/7c (Season 1 finale)

At the publishing of this article, the cast members for Big Brother: Reindeer Games have not been revealed. Stay tuned to learn that information.

As a reminder, Big Brother 26 debuts in the summer of 2024.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.