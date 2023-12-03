Julie Chen Moonves, Cirie Fields get huge reality TV honors

Variety revealed its most powerful women on reality television, and Julie Chen Moonves and Cirie Fields from Big Brother made the list.

It has been a big year for reality TV, especially with two Hollywood strikes happening. It led to some interesting choices by the networks and space for many women to shine.

Variety released a list of the most powerful women on reality TV over the past year. Some famous faces are on the list, each of which helped make unscripted television more entertaining than ever.

Some exciting names are also back in reality TV – like former Spice Girls singer Mel B. She was a judge on America’s Got Talent and The X Factor, but in 2023, she made splashes on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and Queen of the Universe.

Carrie Ann Inaba also made the list for her work on Dancing With the Stars. “What I do is complex, and it takes courage. I show up and speak my truth in front of millions of people, and then I am accountable for it,” Carrie told Variety.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Other women on the list are Aesha Scott from Below Deck Med, Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Julie Chen Moonves rewarded for work on Big Brother

Big Brother 25 brought back host Julie Chen Moonves for her latest season. She even released a memoir in 2023, letting people get to know her better.

“I actually love to laugh, especially at myself. I love a good ribbing about my outfit, the bob wig I once wore, or my Chenbot-like delivery,” Julie stated.

As for what she enjoys watching on reality TV, Julie named The Kardashians.

Fans will see Julie return to host Big Brother 26 in the summer of 2024.

Cirie Fields wins The Traitors and a spot on the powerful women’s list

Survivor legend Cirie Fields was busy this year. It began with winning a new reality competition show called The Traitors. Then she went on Big Brother and played the BB25 season with her son, Jared Fields.

A professed “true reality TV junkie,” Cirie enjoys watching Below Deck and Love Is Blind.

Cirie also says she wants to go on The Amazing Race. Maybe she will do it with her son.

More from reality TV

Big Brother: Reindeer Games airs this winter on CBS. It is a new Big Brother spin-off featuring former houseguests.

The Traitors 2 cast list has also been revealed, with the new season airing on Peacock soon.

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+, and The Traitors is streaming on Peacock.