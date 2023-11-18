The Traitors 2 cast will provide action for Survivor and Big Brother fans this winter

A new season of The Traitors airs on Peacock this winter.

The streaming service quickly ordered a second season after the success of its inaugural installment.

In Season 1, 10 people from reality television and 10 regular folks battled for a big cash prize.

Without spoiling the results, much drama ensued, leading to a shocking ending.

The Traitors cast for Season 1 included Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore, Survivor legend Cirie Fields, Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor.

The Traitors will only have famous faces on the cast for the second season. It could help draw in more viewers, but it may also help celebrities not look bad by turning on regular folks.

The Traitors 2 cast list

Below is the list of The Traitors 2 cast members. It breaks down (in alphabetical order) why they are famous.

The names include four-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina, Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling, two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor winner Parvati Shallow, CT from The Challenge, Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars, and Peter Weber from The Bachelor.

It was recently revealed that The Traitors 2 will debut in January 2024. Fans must wait for an exact drop date for the episodes.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen: Love Island USA

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Dan Gheesling: Big Brother

Deontay Wilder: A boxer

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Love Island UK

Janelle Pierzina: Big Brother

Johnny “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio: The Challenge

John Bercow: A Member of the UK Parliament

Kevin Kreider: Bling Empire

Larsa Pippen: The Real Housewives of Miami

Marcus Jordan: Professional basketball player

Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Dancing with the Stars

Mercedes “MJ” Javid: Shahs of Sunset

Parvati Shallow: Survivor

Peppermint: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Peter Weber: The Bachelor

Phaedra Parks: Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Survivor

Shereé Whitfield: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tamra Judge: The Real Housewives of Orange County

Trishelle Cannatella: The Real World: Las Vegas

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock.