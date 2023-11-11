Big Brother: Reindeer Games schedule released

Big Brother returns with a spin-off show this winter.

It won’t be similar to a regular season but will feature former houseguests.

Previous rumors about a Big Brother Legends season may have been about this special.

Beginning December 11, CBS will showcase nine alums competing for $100,000.

Here are details about Big Brother: Reindeer Games and everything you need to know before watching.

The new show will even feature someone who played on Big Brother 25.

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games episode schedule for television

CBS and Santa present the season premiere of Reindeer Games on Monday, December 11.

The premiere is two hours, providing fans with a look at what the season will entail.

Since Reindeer Games only has six episodes, it won’t require too much involvement from viewers.

Below is the full schedule of episodes, all of which air on CBS. Having episodes on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be familiar to Big Brother fans.

Episode 1: Monday, December 11 at 8/7c (two hours)

Episode 2: Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c

Episode 3: Thursday, December 14 at 8/7c

Episode 4: Monday, December 18 at 9/8c

Episode 5: Tuesday, December 19 at 9/8c

Episode 6: Thursday, December 21 at 8/7c

More news and notes from Big Brother

Names of the Reindeer Games cast members have not been revealed. The cast will have nine Big Brother alums competing, with one player from BB25.

Rumors have stated that Cameron Hardin will appear on Reindeer Games. Cameron won America’s Favorite Houseguest this past season, so it would make sense.

Other people from the BB25 cast could be fun to watch, including Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Cory Wurtenberger, and Blue Kim. Stay tuned to find out who gets the call.

Before finale night for BB25, the pre-jury evictees were hanging out together in California. They partied and had fun before returning to the Big Brother stage.

Producers filmed a segment that showed the BB25 jury members got messages from their loved ones. It didn’t air on an episode, but it featured Cory’s mom sharing her opinion on his mustache.

Another moment that didn’t make the show was when Felicia reached her breaking point and closed the kitchen. It happened during one of the final weeks, as Felicia got upset with Bowie Jane, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains.

A podcast also revealed the sad news that Felicia Cannon lost her brother while she was on the show.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.