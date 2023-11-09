Big Brother 25 jury gets messages from home in emotional video

Big Brother 25 jury members got messages from home recently.

The footage could appear as part of the season finale, but it was released online for fans to enjoy.

Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim, and America Lopez became the first four jury members.

Cameron was sent out first, followed by Cory when Jag Bains targeted the remaining showmance.

Blue was evicted first during the Double Eviction episode and was followed out the door by America.

A recent episode showed the quartet talking about the game with new juror Cirie Fields, but now they have seen some messages from their loved ones.

Big Brother jury gets video messages from home

The video below shares the moment the first four jury members got to see messages from their loved ones.

Blue is up first, and she gets a message from her mom, sister, and cat.

America and Cory are the next two up, with their families talking about being proud of their experience. Cory’s mom also has an opinion to share about his mustache.

The video ends with Cameron getting a message from his daughter. She speaks about her report card and being proud of her dad.

The segment was likely filmed before Cirie arrived at the jury house. Felicia Cannon is also absent from the footage.

The residents of the jury house will return on the BB25 finale night with a jury roundtable. That’s when they vote for the Big Brother 25 winner.

Cirie Fields has expressed her frustrations with Jag and his goodbye message. That could lead to some bitterness during the final episode.

And Jag Bains further hurt his jury management on the live feeds. Comments that he made to Bowie Jane and Matt Klotz could work against him if he makes it to the final two.

Three BB25 houseguests also broke records on the show, putting them among some elite players in the history of the reality competition show. That could be an intriguing topic of discussion during the offseason.

Something that could impact this winter may come from host Julie Chen Moonves, who said that a big holiday announcement is coming from the Big Brother Universe.

The season finale for Big Brother 25 is at 8/7c on Thursday, November 9. It is a two-hour event, giving the producers time to cover a few events that haven’t aired yet.

Finale night also marks Day 100 for the Big Brother 2023 cast.

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.