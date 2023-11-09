Big Brother 25 spoilers: Final HOH Competition results, jury roundtable information

The Big Brother 25 cast is set for finale night.

It will be a busy night for host Julie Chen Moonves and the 16 houseguests.

Earlier this week, the final three played the first two parts of the last Head of Household Competition.

The stage is set for Part 3, and the hours are ticking down on voting for AFH.

America’s Favorite Houseguest gets a $50,000 prize, and it appears to be a contest between two people.

But who will leave the studio with the $750,000 prize?

Big Brother spoilers from the final HOH Competition

Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, and Jag Bains are the final three houseguests. The BB25 jury will name one of them the Big Brother 25 winner.

Late Sunday night (really late), the trio played in Part 1 of the final HOH Competition.

The challenge had the trio hanging on ropes while getting dunked into a substance and then banging against a wall.

Matt won the Endurance Challenge. As the winner of Part 1, Matt gets a spot in Part 3.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, the losers from Part 1 (Bowie Jane and Jag) played in Part 2 of the final HOH Competition.

Footage of Part 2 will be revealed during the season finale.

Jag won the Part 2 challenge.

Jag and Matt will play in Part 3 of the final HOH Competition on Thursday night,

The Part 3 winner gets to pick who sits with them in the final two chairs. The odd man out (or woman) becomes the seventh jury member.

More spoilers and rumors from Big Brother

Dr. Will Kirby hosted the BB25 jury roundtable.

The Big Brother 2 winner is great at hosting these sessions, and this one could be spicy.

A segment of the season finale will focus on the roundtable, with the first six jury members discussing who should win.

Early jury segments have sown some frustrated players, beginning with America Lopez claiming she was about to become a bitter juror.

Cirie Fields also expressed her frustrations with Jag and his goodbye message.

Jag has been terrible with his jury management. That could impact how the season ends.

Fans have also been voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest. Here are some rumors about the early results for AFH. It suggests two houseguests are battling for the title.

A new winter season of Big Brother has been teased, so fans might get another season to watch. And the producers are also asking for applicants who want to be on the Big Brother 26 cast.

Janelle Pierzina stated she might not play on a Legends season if that’s the direction producers go this winter.

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.