Big Brother 25 rumors: Early results from fan vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest

Big Brother 25 fans are voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Viewers get to weigh in on who they felt was the best houseguest this season, and the winner receives a $50,000 prize.

Voting continues until early on the morning of the season finale, but some early rumors about results have surfaced.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a social media push for Cirie Fields to win AFH has been taking place.

Cirie isn’t the only person receiving support, though.

And an argument could be made that Cirie doesn’t need the money after winning The Traitors and already becoming a millionaire. But many viewers enjoyed watching her play Big Brother.

The rumored early results of the 2023 AFH voting

In a social media post from this weekend, rumors about the early results from the AFH voting were posted.

As a reminder, these are unconfirmed rumors. The results do coincide with previous fan support from this summer and fall.

“Insider tells me Cameron and Cirie are top 2 right now. It’s pretty neck and neck with them,” wrote Twitter user Spoiler Girl.

The account regularly posts information about Big Brother, with the user claiming they have an inside track to things behind the scenes.

“He said Felicia isn’t polling as high as production thought she’d be but lots of time left to vote!” the tweet added.

“Cory/America are up there in the top 5 but he said their votes are splitting. #BB25,” ended the post.

In summary, Spoiler Girl claims Cirie Fields and Cameron Hardin are leading the voting. She has Matt Klotz in third place, followed by Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez to complete the top five.

Rumors about the early AFH voting. Pic credit: @TheSpoilerGirl1/Twitter

Fans still have time to shift the vote in favor of Cirie or Cameron, but it does sound like one of them will soon be crowned America’s Favorite Houseguest.

And since the voting continues until the morning of the season finale, there is lots of time for another houseguest to move up those rankings.

Outside the game, Cirie revealed her frustrations with Jag Fields. She also spoke about who she thinks should go from BB25 to a season of Survivor in Fiji.

No matter who wins AFH, the BB25 jury members all return to the stage to vote for the Big Brother 25 winner on the finale night.

Looking ahead, new rumors about Big Brother Legends were addressed by host Julie Chen Moonves.

Here is the TV schedule for the final BB25 episodes. It includes the Memory Lane night and an extended season finale for the players.

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.