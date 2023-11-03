Social media pushing for Cirie Fields to win America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 25

Voting is open for Big Brother fans to select America’s Favorite Houseguest from the BB25 cast.

Someone will be awarded a $50,000 prize on the finale night based on what the fans have to say.

Already, there is a push in support of Cirie Fields.

Cirie entered the world of Big Brother with many fans from her time on Survivor and The Traitors.

But she picked up many new fans during the 93 days she played Big Brother. And she may have earned even more fans when she said Big Brother is harder than Survivor.

While Cirie spends time with the BB25 jury before the final episodes, her fans are flooding social media with support.

Cire Fields fans have her trending on social media

The term “Cirie for AFP” has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement that voting had opened.

AFP is an acronym for America’s Favorite Player, which is something else that fans call the award for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

One of the reasons so many people are supporting Cirie is the fun Diary Room sessions she had.

Many Big Brother fans are pushing people to use all 10 of their AFH votes on Cirie.

Some rando: Good morni-



Me: HAVE YOU DONE YOUR CIVIC DUTY TODAY?! #BB25 pic.twitter.com/Rrtltmduk7 — Gia Worthy ❤️🖤💚 (@classicallygia) November 3, 2023

And some viewers who were torn between voting for Felicia Cannon or Cirie have decided to go all-out for Cirie after Thursday night.

Some fans have even created social media posts linking Big Brother to celebrities.

TAYLOR SWIFT VIA INSTAGRAM TODAY #bb25 pic.twitter.com/5Hqh5yA8qw — emma ٠ ࣪⭑ cirie for afp! (@1984villain) November 3, 2023

Big Brother alums supporting Cirie Fields

There are also many Big Brother alums showing their support for Cirie Fields on social media.

Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 shared a photo of himself with Cirie while calling her iconic.

QUEEN @fields_cirie I am so proud of you and you will forever be an iconic and a legend !!! Thank you playing the game of big brother and keeping it real ! #bb25 #Survivor45 pic.twitter.com/PM9yFAwizy — Derek Frazier (@TheDerekFrazier) November 3, 2023

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly has also been sharing her Cirie support. Rachel was on The Traitors and Snake in the Grass with Cirie. The ladies are now fellow Big Brother alums.

Thank you for sharing this I needed a pick me up from my girl Cirie 😍 I LOVE HER! PS Americas fav vote will start soon haha 😂 🤩 #BB25 https://t.co/lxH0V2Nb55 — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) October 20, 2023

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez, Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, and Big Brother 3 runner-up Danielle Reyes have also voiced their support for Cirie.

Four-time player Janelle Pierzina wants Cirie or America Lopez to win AFH.

THE VOTES ARE IN!!!! BB TWITTER IS VOTING FOR CIRIE!



DO NOT SPLIT THE VOTES!



VOTE CIRIE FIELDS!#BB25 https://t.co/MwwJyT2nBw pic.twitter.com/awhXZPSnvN — No Ma’am Pam (@NoHamPam) November 3, 2023

Big Brother 25 is streaming on Paramount+.