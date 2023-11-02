Big Brother 25 final episodes schedule: Bonus eviction night, Memory Lane, and extended finale

The Big Brother 25 winner will be revealed soon.

The longest season in Big Brother history ends on Day 100.

Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, and Jag Bains made it to the final four. Either Felicia Cannon or Cirie Fields will join them.

The BB25 cast will then work down to a final three, and the final two will be decided during the last episode.

Julie Chen Moonves will host that extended two-hour season finale, where the BB25 jury will reveal the winner.

The fans will also vote on who takes home America’s Favorite Houseguest. AFH comes with a $50,000 prize.

The Big Brother 25 episode schedule for November 2023

Below are the final episodes on the Big Brother 2023 schedule. Some exciting nights await the final five houseguests.

Fans should note that the November 5 episode is no longer a filler night. An eviction will take place late that Sunday evening.

And on November 7, the final three houseguests will take their trip down Memory Lane. Memorable moments from the season will be shown, as well as footage that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Episode 39: Thursday, November 2 at 9/8c (BB25 cast goes down to final four).

Episode 40: Sunday, November 5 at 10/9c (Bonus eviction episode; BB25 cast goes down to final three).

Episode 41: Tuesday, November 7 at 8/7c (Memory Lane episode; final three looks back on the season).

Episode 42: Thursday, November 9 at 8/7c (Two-hour season finale features the return of evicted houseguests).

#BB25



Felicia: Just did my goodbye message…

Cirie: I guess I gotta do mine next…



BB: Cirie, please go to the DR



C: What I'm gonna say?

F: Just say 'hef, if you had shut up, we could of made this thing work

C: That's exactly what I'm gonna say

😆😂 pic.twitter.com/NGrPlcZZOI — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) November 2, 2023

More from Big Brother and beyond

Many Big Brother alums celebrated Halloween with fun costumes this year. There was even a couple that dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Izzy Gleicher and her girlfriend even dressed as a BB25 showmance. Izzy got sent home before the jury phase, so she has been watching the season play out from home.

In her exit interview, Blue Kim shocked Big Brother fans with who she said is playing the best game. It might also hint at who she would vote for in the final two.

And America Lopez hinted at being a bitter juror, suggesting it might not be easy to predict how the BB25 vote will decide on the 2023 season winner.

Take a peek at the goodies #BBMatt got in his Head of Household basket. You might even see something from a familiar face. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tf8YG58xqV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 1, 2023

Applications for Big Brother 26 are already open, and rumors about a winter season for the reality competition show have also surfaced.

During the upcoming hiatus, past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.