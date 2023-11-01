Big Brother Halloween: Alums celebrate holiday in fun costumes

Being on Big Brother means being comfortable dressing up in costumes.

The show typically has its contestants dress up for challenges, and many punishments include spending the week as a character.

So, when it comes to Halloween, it’s not surprising that most Big Brother alums enjoy dressing up.

That was the case again for Halloween 2023, with many former players dressing up in topical costumes.

And, of course, there was a couple who went as football player Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift (the new hot couple).

Even people from the current season got in on the action, with Izzy Gleicher and her girlfriend dressing as a BB25 showmance.

Halloween 2023 costumes from Big Brother alums

Below are a few of the many costumes that former Big Brother players shared on social media this year.

Britney Haynes (BB12 and BB14) and her family dressed up as characters from Mario Kart.

Cody Calafiore (BB16 and BB22) and his fiancee Cristie Laratta were the couple who went as the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs and his pop singer girlfriend.

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather went as a cowboy and his horse. He even shared a video of the costume in action.

Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd and her son took a different approach, using the weekend to begin their early celebration of Christmas.

More Halloween 2023 from Big Brother alums

Ovi Kabir (BB21) and his girlfriend Hannah Blackwell dressed as a sightseer and the Statue of Liberty.

I wanted to go sightseeing but she told me we had “sites at home” pic.twitter.com/TVVhdPfuwB — Ovi Kabir (@TheOviKabir) October 31, 2023

Nicole Franzel (BB16, BB18, and BB22) shared images and videos of her kiddo dressed as Alvin and Spider-Man.

Derek Frazier (BB23) really got into the spirit as he dressed up as Susie Carmichael from Rugrats.

Nicole Anthony (BB21 and BB22) and her fiance Brian Fontanez dressed as characters from a new horror franchise. See if you can guess the film(s).

And it wouldn’t be Halloween without sharing a video of the ladies from Big Brother 25. Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields had fun dressing up on the live feeds.

I’m gonna miss these 2 ladies so much 😭 never fail to make me laugh #bb25 #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/DEdiZFElSV — BB Feeds Fairy #BB25 (@BBFeedsFairy) November 1, 2023

