Big Brother alums share opinions on Cirie Fields, Jag Bains, and Bowie Jane ahead of AFH vote

The Big Brother 25 cast is down to its final five players.

And that reveals how close it is to America’s Vote for AFH.

America’s Favorite Houseguest is something fans get to vote on each season.

Fans get to celebrate the player they most enjoyed watching, and the prize is a cash award to the winner.

The AFH winner from the BB25 cast will take home a $50,000 prize on the finale night.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This is also when the support of Big Brother alums on social media can help support the houseguests.

Big Brother alums weigh in on the BB25 cast

Michael Bruner from Big Brother 24 feels people should stop discrediting Jag Bains.

Michael congratulated Jag on surviving the Double Eviction and feels he can win with the right person next to him in the final two.

“So what we shouldn’t be doing is discrediting Jag and his wins,” Michael wrote on social media.

“If I had played smarter I should have evicted the people who would have been toughest to beat in end-game comps, like Jag has done this season #BB25,” Michael added.

Michael was dominating on BB24 and winning many challenges, but he got taken out during the Double Eviction that season.

Michael Bruner commented on Jag Bains playing BB25. Pic credit: @michaelbruner01/Twitter

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly is cheering for Cirie Fields.

Rachel and Cirie were on the same season of The Traitors, and they co-starred in an episode of Snake in the Grass.

“OUR FINAL 5 QUEEN!!! Our girl is killing it in #BB25,” Rachel wrote in an Instagram post.

She also noted that her Instagram page had become a “STAN account” for Cirie.

Big Brother winner turns on Bowie Jane

Andy Herren called himself Bowie Jane’s “biggest fan” earlier this season. He used social media to say glowing things about the BB25 houseguest.

But now the Big Brother 15 winner has shifted his opinion. He was pretty frustrated with how Bowie Jane played during the Double Eviction.

Andy now says his page is a “Bowie Jane hate account” for the rest of this season. He even made a video with his cat to ensure people understood his sentiment.

More from Big Brother

The voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest will begin after either the November 2 or November 5 episode.

Big Brother fans can vote for nearly anyone who played on the Big Brother 25 cast. The only person out of the running is Luke Valentine because he got expelled.

A bonus eviction episode got added to the Big Brother schedule. This is when the cast goes from four down to three, and it’s not on a Thursday night.

Andy Herren isn’t the only person who has turned against Bowie Jane.

America Lopez went after Bowie Jane in her exit interview, shading her fellow cast member in a big way.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.