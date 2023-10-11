Bowie Jane’s biggest fan might be a Big Brother winner

The Big Brother 2023 season is now in the jury phase, with Bowie Jane helping to determine the first juror.

Some Big Brother fans have questioned her moves as the Week 10 Head of Household, but a former player has cheered her on from Day 1.

And the former houseguest won his season of Big Brother.

Bowie Jane talked about being a DJ and a lawyer before throwing her hat in the Big Brother ring.

The Australian has become known for throwing challenges, but she is also about to get Cameron Hardin evicted again.

Though Cameron has come up short in the social aspect, he has been dominant in the challenges.

Andy Herren cheers on Bowe Jane

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren loves BB25 houseguest Bowie Jane.

“Most successful HoH reign of the season. Played smart and is well-positioned going into next week,” Andy wrote on social media after Bowie Jane named Cameron the replacement nominee at the Veto Meeting.

“She’s a great player and if you can’t accept this you need to GROW UP. #BB25,” Andy added.

Most successful HoH reign of the season. Played smart and is well-positioned going into next week. She’s a great player and if you can’t accept this you need to GROW UP. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/acNdD3Kzw7 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) October 9, 2023

Andy also posted on social media about Bowie Jane when she revealed the plan to backdoor Cameron.

“Taking out the biggest comp threat in the house this week,” Andy wrote.

Andy also touched on Bowie Jane nominating a Survivor legend, never seeing the block herself, and how her moves had “pressed” houseguests and fans alike.

Bowie Jane has made a big move to go after Cameron, even if she was urged to take that strategy.

Taking out the biggest comp threat in the house this week.



Nominated one of the best players in Survivor history.



Has never been nominated for eviction.



Has so many people inside and outside the house PRESSED even though she’s always nice and never makes things personal. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/C9a3jmnpUv — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) October 8, 2023

An earlier post from Andy also poked fun at people he felt don’t understand Bowie Jane.

“It takes a certain intelligence to understand her,” Andy wrote about the BB25 Week 10 HOH.

The people who don’t get Bowie Jane never will. It takes a certain intelligence to understand her. To appreciate her. To love her. You either have it or you don’t. Us Bowie Janiacs are an elite group. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/x07eHAosLk — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) October 6, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.