Bowie Jane’s biggest fan might be a Big Brother winner

The Big Brother 2023 season is now in the jury phase, with Bowie Jane helping to determine the first juror.
Some Big Brother fans have questioned her moves as the Week 10 Head of Household, but a former player has cheered her on from Day 1.
And the former houseguest won his season of Big Brother.
Bowie Jane talked about being a DJ and a lawyer before throwing her hat in the Big Brother ring.
The Australian has become known for throwing challenges, but she is also about to get Cameron Hardin evicted again.
Though Cameron has come up short in the social aspect, he has been dominant in the challenges.
Andy Herren cheers on Bowe Jane
Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren loves BB25 houseguest Bowie Jane.
“Most successful HoH reign of the season. Played smart and is well-positioned going into next week,” Andy wrote on social media after Bowie Jane named Cameron the replacement nominee at the Veto Meeting.
“She’s a great player and if you can’t accept this you need to GROW UP. #BB25,” Andy added.
Andy also posted on social media about Bowie Jane when she revealed the plan to backdoor Cameron.
“Taking out the biggest comp threat in the house this week,” Andy wrote.
Andy also touched on Bowie Jane nominating a Survivor legend, never seeing the block herself, and how her moves had “pressed” houseguests and fans alike.
Bowie Jane has made a big move to go after Cameron, even if she was urged to take that strategy.
An earlier post from Andy also poked fun at people he felt don’t understand Bowie Jane.
“It takes a certain intelligence to understand her,” Andy wrote about the BB25 Week 10 HOH.
