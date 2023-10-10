Big Brother: All-Stars? Cirie Fields answers whether or not she would play again

Big Brother 25 has featured Survivor legend Cirie Fields as a player.

Cirie joined the show into play with her son, Jared Fields.

Jared got evicted earlier this season after losing a Battle Back Competition to Cameron Hardin.

The mother-son twist gave the duo an advantage in the game, but it was probably needed to convince Cirie to play.

Last year, Cirie took part in the first season of The Traitors US. Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore also appeared on Cirie’s season.

Peacock recently revealed the cast list for The Traitors Season 2.

Would Cirie Fields play on a Big Brother: All-Stars season?

Several houseguests recently chatted about people who have returned to play Big Brother a second or third time.

“I think about the people who come back two and three times,” Felicia Cannon mentioned in a group chat.

“Never,” Cirie Fields stated as Blue Kim smiled.

“That’s crazy,” Blue responded.

“I will never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever EVER. Ever,” Cirie noted as the ladies laughed.

“Yeah. I’m [with you] on that one,” Felicia agreed.

Cirie joked about it being “on tape” as she continued saying she would never return. She would be willing to make a video for them but wouldn’t [even] return for the hundredth anniversary.

Below is a video of the ladies’ chat on the Big Brother live feeds.

Cirie’s response isn’t surprising, as she tried to quit the show earlier in the season to save Jared. But he wouldn’t let her.

Cirie [recently] said, “I want to go home” while speaking to the camera.

felicia: i think about the people who come back two or three times..

cirie: never.. im never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever EVER ever #bb25 pic.twitter.com/dRLg05SJxl — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) October 7, 2023

The live feeds have been busy during Bowie Jane’s HOH week.

Her first time in power has led to some fireworks, some of which will be revealed during upcoming episodes.

One houseguest even said Cameron had an “evil spirit” in him. They blamed it as the reason they couldn’t connect with Cameron.

Jury management has been terrible [thus far] for the BB25 cast, hinting that a bitter jury could decide the Big Brother 25 winner this November.

Here are the final nominees during Bowie Jane’s HOH week for readers who haven’t seen the spoilers.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

CBS shifted the schedule a bit due to the Fall 2023 shows. Survivor and The Amazing Race have new episodes on Wednesdays.

Here is the TV schedule for the BB25 episodes in October.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.