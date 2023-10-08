Big Brother houseguest claims Cameron has ‘evil spirit in him’

Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields are back to making personal attacks against other houseguests.

The strategy has worked well for them this season, so why would they stop?

The target has shifted, though. With Bowie Jane in power, Felicia and Cirie have stopped making personal attacks against her.

Recently, Felicia and Cirie were attacking how Bowie Jane looks, what she does for a living, and how she moves.

Now it’s time to attack Cameron Hardin because that’s who they want to go to the jury house before them.

Reading ahead will reveal some spoilers about what has happened during Week 10 of Big Brother 25.

It includes the latest Power of Veto winner.

Felicia says Cameron has an ‘evil spirit inside him’

“I’ve always had just kind of an eery feeling being around him. Where I can usually connect with pretty much anybody, but I could never get a connection with him,” Felicia told Cirie and Bowie Jane in the HOH Room.

“And that’s why I always looked at him and thought, ‘he got, he has almost like an evil spirit in him.’ My spirit says, ‘Leave him alone. Somethin’s wrong,'” Felicia added.

“I always sensed that he was just somebody I was never gonna connect with,” Felicia later stated.

i can usually connect with pretty much anybody but i could never get a connection with him and thats why i always looked at him and thought he has almost like an evil spirit in him.. my spirit just says leave him alone.. something's wrong.. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/qAjegcEybE — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) October 8, 2023

The comments led to Bowie Jane and Cirie agreeing with her.

It also led to a quick response from Big Brother fans on social media.

now felicia know she ain’t right talking ab cam has an evil spirit in him……. 💀 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/AIqervtRpi — ren(eé’s) gfꨄ| EVERYTHING NOW SPOILERS (@kermitswylie) October 8, 2023

The conversation could be used during an upcoming episode, especially if they revisit the Scaryverse.

Felicia to Bowie about Cam: He has some type of evil spirit in him. Something in my spirit told me to leave him alone.



Felicia please🤣 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/9UV2VQkbnc — Chavon (@chafnxs) October 8, 2023

Cameron is in trouble if Bowie Jane turns on him

If it’s true that Bowie Jane has turned on Cameron, he is doomed.

Too many people want to evict Cameron, so if he ends up on the block, he will be voted out again.

This would become his second time being evicted, but no zombie twist will bring him back this time.

Cameron could become the first BB25 jury member with too much time to think about where he went wrong.

The BB25 jury will take the stage on finale night to vote on the Big Brother 25 winner.

Previously evicted houseguests (who went home) will also return, but they don’t get to vote for the winner.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.