Big Brother 25 spoilers: Veto results for Bowie Jane’s week

The latest Big Brother 25 spoilers reveal who won the Power of Veto.

Bowie Jane became the Week 10 Head of Household and finally got some power.

Fans are split on whether or not she tried to throw the HOH Competition.

Bowie Jane talked (on the live feeds) about her frustrations with Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields.

The ladies had talked down to Bowie Jane after Red Utley got evicted, and she was a bit lost on what happened.

When Bowie Jane became HOH, she immediately had people trying to push a backdoor scenario.

Chaos leading up to the Veto Competition

Bowie Jane nominated Felicia and Cirie for eviction. It was a plan she talked about early in her HOH reign (with Cameron Hardin).

With the nominees decided upon, nearly every houseguest descended upon Bowie Jane to put more backdoor ideas in her head.

The popular sentiment from other houseguests was telling Bowie Jane to backdoor Cameron and send him to the BB25 jury.

Cameron also pushed the idea (to Bowie Jane) of backdooring Cory Wurtenberger.

Would Bowie Jane stick to her alliance with Cameron? Or was she susceptible to suggestions about turning on him?

Bowie: I'm sorry.

Felicia: I just want to tell you that I'm not mad at you.

Bowie: This sounds ridiculous, but I honestly see both of you being in this game for a long time, unless things go wrong. It's all gonna have to wait till after veto I guess. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/DlhYW7LrAZ — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 7, 2023

Who was chosen to play for the Power of Veto?

Jag Bains, America Lopez, and Matt Klotz were selected as the additional veto players.

Cameron and Cory had to sit this out, raising the possibility Bowie Jane could pull off a backdoor plan. If she even had an interest.

Who won the Power of Veto for Week 10 of Big Brother 25?

Jag Bains won the Power of Veto. Felicia claims that Bowie Jane lost on purpose.

Some dramatic scenarios could come from this. It will lead to interesting conversations on the live feeds.

Jag will host the Veto Meeting on Monday (October 9). That’s when the final nominees for eviction will be set.

The upcoming Eviction Ceremony also decides the first resident at the BB25 jury house.

