Who are the most liked and disliked members of the Big Brother 25 cast? An updated look

Big Brother fans can be fickle.

During one week, a houseguest can be loved. The following week, they can be despised.

It can also go in the opposite direction if someone makes a big game move that the fans enjoy.

This past week, Blue Kim has become disliked more than before.

Having no challenge victories and weak alliances without Jared Fields has left her low in popularity polls.

While that could shift if she takes part in a big move, Blue has sunk in many Big Brother polls.

A look at the most disliked houseguests on Big Brother 25

In the updated houseguest rankings from Joker’s Updates, Blue has slipped to No. 16. The only person she is ahead of is Jared Fields, who got sent home.

Jared Feilds has done Big Brother exit interviews this week. During them, he spoke about Blue, his mom (Cirie Fields), and his regrets.

Luke Valentine, Hisam Goueli, and Izzy Gleicher are ranked slightly ahead of Blue. That trio has also been sent home.

A new poll at Big Brother Network has slightly different results, with Kirsten Elwin at the bottom. But Blue is the worst-ranked person still in the game. She is slightly below Felicia Cannon and Bowie Jane in that poll.

Big Brother Junkie has a new poll on social media, but the ranking was done without the zombies (Cameron Hardin and Jared). They also take out the evicted houseguests.

Of the nine people still in the game, Jag Bains and Bowie Jane received the fewest “likes” in a popularity poll. Blue came in sixth place.

To summarize the polls, Blue became the most disliked person left in the game. Can she change her narrative in the final weeks?

⚡️Week 8 #BB25 Houseguest RPs/LIKES Popularity Poll Results!😉



🥇Winner-AMERICA

🥈Runner Up-Cirie

🥉3rd Place-Cory



🧟‍♂️CAMERON Is The Zombie The Majority Want To Return



Who is the most liked member of the Big Brother 25 cast?

On the opposite end of the fan spectrum, America Lopez resides. She ranks No. 1 for Big Brother Junkies and second for Joker’s Updates. America was No. 1 on Joker’s 48 hours ago. So she may take the spot back.

Matt Klotz has taken over as the most-liked houseguest on Joker’s Updates. The top five are America, Matt, Jag, Cory Wurtenberger, and Reilly Smedley.

At the top of the rankings for Big Brother Network are Cameron Hardin, Cory, Matt, Cirie Fields, and America (in that order).

America, Matt, Cirie, and Cory have the most support among fans.

Someone will win America’s Favorite Houseguest

Fans will vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest this fall. Everyone not named Luke Valentine will be able to receive votes.

The AFH winner takes home a $50,000 cash prize and some Big Brother immortality. Taylor Hale was named the BB24 AFH.

America’s Vote will take place in November.

The schedule of episodes has also shifted due to the Fall 2023 television schedule.

Here is the updated BB25 episode schedule for October

