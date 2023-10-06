Jared Fields hanging out with Izzy Gleicher after Big Brother exit

A Big Brother 25 reunion has taken place in the real world.

Following his Big Brother exit, Jared Fields reunited with Izzy Gleicher.

Jared and Izzy had been working together this season.

But when Izzy and Felicia Cannon were nominated by Cameron Hardin, that partnership in the game would end.

Izzy finished in 12th place, but Jared soon followed her out the door.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Jared finished in 11th place, delaying his eviction by a week while he was a zombie.

Cameron beat Jared in a Battle Back Competition, ending Jared’s attempt to stick around.

A Big Brother 25 reunion

“BACK LIKE WE NEVER LEFT!!” Jared wrote on a social media post from Thursday night (October 5).

“Billy in the cut chilling. #BB25,” the post stated.

Izzy and Jared are seen having fun in two accompanying photos.

The photos were also shared on Izzy’s social media account.

Izzy solved the BB25 twist and knew that Cirie and Jared were related. But she kept their secret when she was evicted.

BACK LIKE WE NEVER LEFT!! Billy in the cut chilling🐈‍⬛❤️❤️ #bb25 pic.twitter.com/Abu74MnlMk — Jared Fields (@therealjared25) October 6, 2023

Big Brother fans will see them again

Jared and Izzy will return to the Big Brother stage for finale night.

Previously evicted houseguests will take the stage with host Julie Chen Moonves early in the series finale.

They will answer questions about the season and share thoughts on memorable moments for the BB25 cast.

Izzy and Jared are also on the ballot for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Fans can vote to support them when the America’s Vote comes out in early November.

Everyone not named Luke Valentine is in the running for that cash prize. He got expelled for violating the code of conduct and won’t return.

Taylor Hale won AFH on Big Brother 24, earning $50,000 for her efforts.

Unconfirmed rumors have mentioned that Taylor might host the BB25 jury roundtable. Stay tuned for more details on that bit.

More from Big Brother

Blue Kim sent a message to Jared through the live feeds following his exit. Blue has a difficult road ahead if she wants to win BB25.

Cirie Fields also set a Big Brother record. Her run continues even after Mecole Hayes got evicted.

Cirie played Survivor four times before entering the Big Brother house. She also appeared on the first season of The Traitors US.

And when Cirie almost quit the show, a Big Brother legend came to her defense.

Another Big Brother winner joined The Traitors 2. Additional people from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Bachelor join him.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Live feed coverage is available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.