Cirie Fields sets a new Big Brother record

A Survivor legend has broken a Big Brother record in her first season.

Cirie Fields became a member of the BB25 cast as part of a big twist.

The producers set it up so that Cirie could play the game with her son, Jared Fields.

The duo did well in the game but struggled after their best ally (Izzy Gleicher) got sent home.

Jared soon followed her home, coming just short of the jury phase.

But in his absence, Cirie set an infamous Big Brother record.

Cirie Fields is allergic to Veto Competitions

As many Big Brother fans have noticed, Cirie has not competed for a Power of Veto.

This is an oddity and an anomaly for people surviving this long in the Big Brother house.

Cirie hasn’t been nominated by anyone yet, meaning she was never forced to play for the POV.

And nobody has chosen Cirie to play for the POV, either.

That’s nine weeks of gameplay to open Big Brother 25, where Cirie has not participated in a Veto Competition — a new record.

The previous record for not playing in the Veto Competition was eight straight weeks, held by Nicole Anthony during Big Brother 21.

Nicole played for the first POV on BB21 but then sat out until Week 10.

It’s worth noting that there have only been eight veto draws for BB25. This means Cirie has tied the record for most Veto Competitions missed. But her consecutive streak of days is still going.

#BB25 Felicia tells Cirie, sincerely, they're riding to the end if she stays. They agree to come to each other with anything they hear. pic.twitter.com/ffNlLOlcoR — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 4, 2023

Julia Nolan from BB17 didn’t play in her first Veto Competition until Week 9, but she wasn’t part of the cast until Week 5. Before that, her sister (Liz Nolan) was in the game for challenges.

And Eric Stein from BB8 sat out the first seven POVs on his season. He then won the Week 8 Veto Competition.

When someone gets evicted on October 5, that will mark Day 58 of the Big Brother 25 season.

The Week 10 Veto Competition would be on Day 60 of the Big Brother 25 season. Is it possible for Cirie to sit out another one?

To give that number of days even more perspective, BB10 was only 71 days long, and BB7 was only 72.

cirie being fake will never not be hilarious to me 😭😭😭 #bb25 pic.twitter.com/0QraOA265u — sal (@sanguinesal) October 4, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.