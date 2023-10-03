Big Brother all-winners season is reportedly in the works

Rumors about a Big Brother winter season have more meat on the bone.

Fans could see a new season of the reality competition show due to lack of winter content at CBS.

And the rumors now indicate that it is an all-winners version of the show getting discussed.

That could be a treat for fans who want to see some version of Big Brother Legends.

Would producers succeed at luring back enough former winners?

Many former winners now have multiple children and jobs that would make it hard to play Big Brother again.

Rumors about Big Brother Winners

“A bit more info on the next BB (‘Winter’). Things are definitely in the works & it could certainly be an ‘All Winners’ version,” reads a social media post from Big Brother Gossip.

“However if they can’t secure enough former winners they are reaching out to potential HGs that were already in the pipeline for Summer ’24. #bb25 #BB26,” ends the tweet.

Could a Big Brother Winners season get ruined by pre-gaming?

If producers invite back people who have played the game before, they always run the risk of pre-gaming.

Pre-gaming is when people chat about strategies and make alliances before filming begins.

Many rumors about pre-gaming came out ahead of Big Brother 22 (All-Stars 2).

Having former winners teaming up before the season could make it less entertaining due to the advantages it would give some alums.

It’s hard to avoid something like that because so many alums and former winners are close because of their shared experiences.

Having a winter season of Big Brother could mean new episodes arriving in January or February.

It’s possible that it could be a shorter season to lure in enough former winners.

Fans could see it as an installment of Celebrity Big Brother, with players receiving a stipend to play in a sped-up version of the show.

On the topic of people who should get invited to play, one former winner recently shared a devastating loss.

Another Big Brother winner is on The Traitors 2, with filming underway. Would they be willing to play Big Brother again this winter?

While everyone waits for the network to announce its plans for winter programming, the BB25 cast is still competing for a $750,000 prize.

CBS shifted the schedule of episodes for the show due to the return of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Here is the updated Big Brother 25 episode schedule for October.

And previous seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.