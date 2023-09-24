The Traitors official cast list includes Big Brother, Survivor legends

Big Brother and Survivor legends lead the cast for The Traitors Season 2.

The Traitors is a reality competition show on Peacock that found success last winter.

In the first incarnation of The Traitors US, 10 people from reality television competed against 10 regular folks.

This time around, the producers went with 21 celebrities. Many are still from the reality TV world.

Cast members of The Traitors 2 are competing for a $250,000 prize. But three of them (the traitors) are trying to steal the money from everyone else.

Daily challenges lead to people getting voted out, and each night, the traitors “murder” someone. To win, the group must vote out all the traitors. But if a traitor makes it to the end, they can steal all the money.

Peacock releases full cast list for The Traitors Season 2

Below is the cast list that Peacock has confirmed. Alan Cumming returns as the host, bringing his Scottish charm back to the small screen.

Big Brother legends Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina are part of the cast. Dan was the BB10 winner and finished as the runner-up on BB14.

Janelle has played Big Brother four times – including both All-Stars seasons.

Survivor queens Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine are also on the cast.

Parvati and Sandra have each won Survivor, and Sandra is one of only two people to win Survivor twice.

The Traitors Season 1 is worth the watch

Big Brother and Survivor fans should watch Season 1 of The Traitors.

That first season is available for streaming on Peacock and stars two people from each franchise.

Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly competed. And so did Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.

Kate Chastain from Below Deck and Arie Luyendyk Jr. were also featured.

Filming is underway for The Traitors US 2, and it should debut on television in Winter 2024.

The Traitors Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.