Survivor 45 cast revealed by CBS, includes a returning player

The Survivor 45 cast has officially been revealed.

With the debut coming up on September 27, Survivor fans finally got confirmation of the new players.

Eighteen people are competing for the $1 million prize during the Fall 2023 season.

While 17 people are new to the game, host Jeff Probst worked to bring back a familiar face.

This season was filmed in Fiji, but now it’s time to start airing the episodes.

And Survivor also released a fun teaser video featuring the 18 members of the Season 45 cast.

Who is on the Survivor 45 cast?

Below is a video of the 18 people on the Survivor 45 cast.

It includes a bartender, a software engineer, and a civil rights attorney.

Bruce is the returning castaway, as he also appeared on Survivor 44.

Drumroll please 🥁… Introducing the 18 #Survivor: 45 castaways who will be taking on the island and starting on an adventure of a lifetime!🏝️ See you on Wednesday, September 27th at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/ayCGTof1hr — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 6, 2023

Bios for the Survivor 45 cast

Brief bios of the 18 Survivor Season 45 cast members are shared below. It gives a small glimpse into who is competing in the latest season of the hit reality competition show.

The sections are also split into the three tribes that the castaways will compete on.

Brandon “Brando” Meyer – A 23-year-old software developer from Seattle, WA.

Bruce Perreault – A 47-year-old insurance agent and Navy veteran from Warwick, RI.

Jake O’Kane – A 26-year-old attorney from Hanson, MA.

Katurah Topps – A 35-year-old civil rights lawyer from New York, NY.

Kellie Nalbandian – A 30-year-old nurse from New York, NY.

Kendra McQuarrie – A 30-year-old bartender from Salem, MA.

Austin Li Coon – A 26-year-old business student from Chicago, IL.

Drew Basile – A 22-year-old grad student from Birmingham, MI.

Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup – A 30-year-old gym owner from O’Fallon, IL.

Dianelys “Dee” Valladares – A 26-year-old in sales development from Miami, FL.

Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha – A 24-year-old singer and songwriter from the Bay Area, CA.

Julie Alley – A 49-year-old associate attorney from Nashville, TN.

Brandon Donlon – A 25-year-old content producer from Philadephia, PA.

Kaleb Gebrewold – A 29-year-old sales and marketing coach from Port Coquitlam, BC.

Sean Edwards – A 34-year-old school principal from Provo, UT.

Emily Flippen – A 28-year-old investment analyst from Washington, DC.

Hannah Rose – A 32-year-old therapist from Baltimore, MD.

Sabiyah Broderick – A 28-year-old truck driver and USMC veteran from Decatur, GA.

Being on #Survivor is the biggest dream I’ve ever had. I have no idea how I got so lucky to live it out. So happy to announce I am the Survivor 45 hot person pic.twitter.com/xo7mInAPx8 — Brandon Donlon (@BrandonDonlon) September 6, 2023

New episodes of Survivor are 90 minutes this fall, and the premiere is 8/7c on September 27.

Big Brother 25 will slide from Wednesdays over to Tuesdays each week.

Rumors of a winter season of Big Brother have also popped up.

Previous seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+

Survivor 45 debuts September 27 on CBS.