Survivor 45 start date announced by CBS for rumored cast

Survivor 45 is on the way.

A new season of the hit show debuts this fall on CBS.

There had been some mystery about the exact start date, but CBS answered those questions today.

“Grab your torches and get ready to get back to the greatest game there ever was,” reads a new post on Twitter.

It already has fans buzzing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And for fans who haven’t heard, the new episodes are 90 minutes each this fall.

Survivor alums have also been keeping busy, like Cirie Fields starring on Big Brother 25.

And there are several Survivor alums on The Challenge USA Season 2, which begins airing soon.

“#Survivor: 45 is coming your way Wednesday, September 27th on @CBS!” reads the rest of the tweet.

Survivor will take over the 8/7c timeslot in primetime, forcing Big Brother to get bumped to a new night.

CBS already advertised that the Wednesday episodes of Big Brother 25 will begin airing on Tuesday of that week.

As for Survivor, Season 46 has also finished filming, with the expectation it will air on CBS in Spring 2024.

Grab your torches and get ready to get back to the greatest game there ever was!🔥 #Survivor: 45 is coming your way Wednesday, September 27th on @CBS!🤩 pic.twitter.com/JLVWIErwZj — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) August 3, 2023

An early look at the Survivor 45 cast

According to Inside Survivor, the names of the Survivor 45 cast members have leaked.

Below is the list of unofficial names, as well as their brief bios. The castaways are split into the three tribes that they are reportedly in.

Confirmation of the names will come later, but it is always fun to look ahead.

One name that should stand out is Bruce Perreault. He is back after getting medically evacuated from Survivor 44.

Brando Meyer – A 22-year-old software developer from Seattle, WA.

Bruce Perreault – A 46-year-old insurance agent and Navy veteran from Warwick, RI.

Jake O’Kane – A 26-year-old law school grad from Hanson, MA.

Katurah Topps – A 34-year-old civil rights lawyer from New York, NY.

Kellie Nalbandian – A 29-year-old nurse from New York, NY.

Kendra McQuarrie – A 30-year-old bartender from Salem, MA.

Austin Li Coon – A 26-year-old business student from Chicago, IL.

Drew Basile – A 22-year-old grad student from Birmingham, MI.

Nicholas “Niko” Alsup – A 30-year-old martial arts instructor from O’Fallon, IL.

Dianelys “Dee” Valladares – A 26-year-old in sales development from Miami, FL.

J. Maya – A 23-year-old singer and songwriter from the Bay Area, CA.

Julie Alley – A 49-year-old associate attorney from Nashville, TN.

Brandon Donlon – A 25-year-old content producer from Philadephia, PA.

Kaleb Gebrewold – A 28-year-old sales and marketing coach from Port Coquitlam, BC.

Sean Edwards – A 34-year-old school principal from Provo, UT.

Emily Flippen – A 28-year-old financial analyst from Washington, DC.

Hannah Rose – A 32-year-old counselor from Baltimore, MD.

Sabiyah Broderick – A 27-year-old truck driver and USMC veteran from Decatur, GA.

Older seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And casting for Survivor 47 is already open.

Survivor 45 debuts on September 27 on CBS.