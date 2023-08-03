Who is Cirie Fields on Big Brother 25?

Big Brother 25 has a mystery houseguest.

August 2 marked the beginning of the new season, with host Julie Chen Moonves welcoming the new players to the BB25 house.

There were 16 new Big Brother players introduced, and they all competed for safety in the backyard.

For 90 minutes, they interacted, competed, and got to know each other. But Julie had a twist for them as the credits rolled.

When everyone returned to the house from the backyard, they found a mystery woman popping champagne in the kitchen.

And that mystery woman is the mother of BB25 houseguest, Jared Fields.

Who is Cirie Fields from Big Brother 25?

Cirie has played Survivor four times and is considered a legend. Many Survivor fans felt she should have won the $1 million prize.

Cirie appeared on Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers. She finished third in Micronesia and fourth in Panama.

Though she is best known for appearing on Survivor, Cirie has made her way to other reality competition shows.

Cirie won The Traitors USA Season 1. The new show featured people from Survivor, Big Brother, Below Deck, and the Real Housewives franchise. It also had ten non-reality people to help even things out.

After her time on The Traitors, Cirie was also shown on Snake In The Grass. A smaller competition show where four different people battled it out in each episode for a cash prize. Cirie was featured on a night that co-starred Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly.

Think the other 16 houseguests will be able to SURVIVE with her in the game? 👀 Stay tuned this season on #BB25 to find out! pic.twitter.com/lhnxF1Zzoh — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2023

A big twist for the Big Brother 2023 season

Introducing a 17th houseguest was a shocking twist to opening night.

But it was a night of twists, as the first Big Brother 25 eviction nominees have also been revealed.

Cirie already finds herself in a pickle, as she will have to work to get her son off the block before the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

The first BB25 elimination is scheduled to happen on the August 10 episode. And anything can happen before that night, including a battle for the Power of Veto.

To watch Cirie Fields playing Survivor, her seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+. She was on Survivor Season 12, 16, 20, and 34.

Cirie’s season of The Traitors USA is available for streaming on Peacock.

And to catch up on Big Brother 25, all episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

The reality TV legend can also be seen on the new and free Big Brother live feeds.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.