Big Brother 25 cast: Jared Fields has a famous celebrity mom

The Big Brother 25 cast was announced, and one of the players is Jared Fields.

Jared is a 25-year-old exterminator from Norwalk, Connecticut.

“Now introducing the guy who makes everyone smile. The ultimate charmer and the handsome one if I should say so myself,” Jared says in the cast introduction video shared below.

Jared will try to win the game on his own, but he has a pretty famous mom when it comes to reality television.

Jared’s mom is Cirie Fields, who appeared on Survivor four times and recently won the first season of The Traitors.

Cirie has been a force to be reckoned with on those shows, and Jared knows that as he tries to maneuver the world of Big Brother.

And as luck would have it, Jared isn’t the only person on the newly released BB25 cast list with ties to Survivor.

Will Jared Fields reveal his mother on the show?

“My mom is basically the Michael Jordan of Survivor. So there’s no way that I’m telling anyone in this game who she is,” states Jared in a clip from his Big Brother video.

Cirie appeared on Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers.

Cirie's son Jared says he doesn't plan on telling anyone his mom is a #Survivor legend. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/MjQZGxIWzc — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023

It makes sense that Jared wants to keep things under wraps for now. But this will be a long summer where he may reveal those details to his closest allies.

The Summer 2023 season will be the longest installment of Big Brother in history. The BB25 houseguests are going to be playing right through Halloween this fall.

Using Halloween as a challenge theme also opens new doors for the people running Big Brother.

As for Jared, could he team up with fellow Survivor relation Cory Wurtenberger?

More from Big Brother 25

Sixteen people are playing the game this summer. They are competing for a $750,000 prize in front of returning host Julie Chen Moonves.

CBS already released a unique BB25 house tour that revealed part of the first major twist of the season. It features three returning houseguests looking for some revenge.

But Julie also stated that a “top secret” twist hits the BB25 cast on opening night. The new houseguests will be spinning with all the action scheduled for the first episode.

Introducing the #BB25 houseguests… there are endless possibilities awaiting them 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMjGMnCly8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 31, 2023

The Big Brother 25 live feeds are delayed on opening night. And there is only one episode during premiere week.

Here is the early BB25 episode schedule with information on when the summer schedule switches up for the fall.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.