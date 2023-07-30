Big Brother live feeds delayed on opening night

Big Brother returns with a new cast this summer and fall.

Fans also get to enjoy a much longer season than usual.

The first episode of the season arrives on August 2, and then it is off to the races for the BB25 cast.

Producers are also bringing back the live feeds, giving fans a look behind the scenes.

Subscribing to the live feeds allows fans to see many conversations and interactions that don’t make it to the episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the live feeds will have a noticeable gap in coverage that could lead to missing content.

When will the Big Brother live feeds get turned on?

The first people to view the Big Brother 25 season premiere will be in the East Coast and Central regions. The episode begins at 8/7c and lasts 90 minutes.

The West Coast will see that episode begin three hours after the East Coast, and many spoilers will pop up on social media in that interim.

And that is where the gap in coverage from the live feeds will happen.

Producers will turn on the live feeds after the West Coast has finished watching Episode 1. Three hours of interactions between the Big Brother 25 houseguests will be lost.

The live feeds will officially turn on after 9:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. ET.

If anything happens during those lost three hours, fans must wait for future episodes to see what producers have decided to share.

Sometimes that footage is never revealed. An example happened during Big Brother 21 when a showmance developed while the footage was recorded before the first episode aired. It was referenced on the feeds later, but fans never saw Jackson Michie and Kathryn Dunn interacting as a couple, and Jackson later struck up a relationship with Holly Allen.

More news from Big Brother

Many big moments have been happening in the lives of Big Brother alums.

Recently Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie got married.

BB18 alum Corey Brooks also got married to his long-time lady.

It was also revealed that BB19 alum Jessica Nickson is having another baby.

This will be the fourth baby that Jessica has had will fellow BB19 alum and husband, Cody Nickson.

Several Big Brother alums also gave the BB25 cast advice on how they should approach this season.

Previous seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

And here is a projected BB25 schedule of episodes to begin this summer and fall.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.