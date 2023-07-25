Big Brother 2023 schedule: Projected episode dates

The Big Brother 2023 schedule begins on August 2.

CBS has introduced summer times that will shift in the fall, which complicates things for fans.

But at least the new season has nearly arrived, giving fans something to watch after the long wait.

The Big Brother 25 season was supposed to begin in early July. Due to the ongoing strikes, CBS postponed it until August.

A one-hour special celebrates Big Brother’s 25th season and prepares fans for the summer campaign.

Julie Chen Moonves also debuted the new BB25 logo and stated that it hints at the summer theme.

Summer Big Brother 25 schedule

Below are the times for Big Brother 25 episodes airing during the summer. It begins on August 2 and runs until the Fall 2023 schedule officially begins at CBS.

Wednesday, August 2 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 3 at 9/8c

Sunday, August 6 at 8/7c

Wednesday, August 9 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 10 at 9/8c

Sunday, August 13 at 8/7c

Wednesday, August 16 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 17 at 9/8c

Sunday, August 20 at 8/7c

Wednesday, August 23 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 24 at 9/8c

Sunday, August 27 at 8/7c

do you remember pic.twitter.com/UuTX54c69m — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 17, 2023

Big Brother 25 shifts in Fall 2023

Below are the adjusted days and times Big Brother 25 airs in the Fall 2023 CBS schedule. Of note is that Power of Veto episodes are now on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

And the Sunday night episodes air much later in the evening, likely forcing many viewers to record the episodes to watch the following morning.

There is a hint within the summer schedule about when the fall shows will get rolled out. CBS is debuting a new show called Superfan on Wednesday, August 9.

Superfan runs for six weeks, meaning Survivor 45 could debut on Wednesday, September 20. If that is the beginning of the CBS Fall 2023 schedule, Big Brother could air on Tuesday, September 19, and Thursday, September 21.

The projected Big Brother 25 schedule for Fall 2023 is as follows:

Tuesday, September 19 at 8/7c

Thursday, September 21 at 8/7c

Sunday, September 24 at 10/9c

Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c

Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c

Sunday, October 1 at 10/9c

The Big Brother 25 season has been extended, so the fall schedule likely runs until November. Stay tuned!

Many Big Brother alums have been keeping busy this summer.

Big Brother 11 houseguests Jeff and Jordan even started a podcast. On it, they talk about their lives and how they got on the show.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd met on BB11, went on The Amazing Race together, and even got married.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.