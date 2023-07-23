What Big Brother fans will see on anniversary special

Big Brother’s anniversary special is must-see television for fans of the show.

Airing on Wednesday, July 26, the one-hour event will prime fans for the new season.

The point of this celebration is to mark the 25th season, even though it hasn’t been on television for 25 years.

Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight serves as the host, but she will have help from Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves.

For fans who miss the special at 9/8c on July 26, it will be available on demand for Paramount+ subscribers.

And this will serve as the perfect segway to the Big Brother 25 season premiere on Wednesday, August 2.

Who is featured on the Big Brother anniversary special?

Below is a list of the people interviewed for the Big Brother special. They are all former houseguests, and several won their seasons. Each one will share their experiences during the special.

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 22 winner)

Taylor Hale (Big Brother 24 winner)

Derrick Levasseur (Big Brother 16 winner)

Jordan Lloyd (Big Brother 11 winner)

Xavier Prather (Big Brother 23 winner)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 13 winner)

Azah Awasum (BB23)

Hannah Chaddha (BB23)

Derek Frazier (BB23)

Frankie Grande (BB16)

Tiffany Mitchell (BB23)

Janelle Pierzina (BB6, BB7, BB14, and BB22)

Danielle Reyes (BB3 and BB7)

Kaysar Ridha (BB6, BB7, and BB22)

Jeff Schroeder (BB11 and BB13)

Brendon Villegas (BB12 and (BB13)

Reminiscing on Jeff popping the question to Jordan 🥹💍



Will there be another love story in Season 25? Find out Wednesday, August 2 at 8/7c. You can also catch Jeff and Jordan on Big Brother's 25th Anniversary Celebration: An @entertainmenttonight Special, July 26th on @CBS!… pic.twitter.com/xQQ3izAjNK — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 19, 2023

A look at the Big Brother past

Many Big Brother highlights will be shown during the night. Using archival footage from each of the 24 seasons, ET will explore the notable showmances, biggest feuds, and shocking twists.

If something was historic for the show, it is expected to be featured in this look back. It could also lead to fans wanting to re-watch classic seasons from the past. To do so, they can be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Happy Rockstar Daughter’s Birthday to all who celebrate this iconic Big Brother day! 🎉 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/Efl8tcnY9G — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) July 19, 2023

Details for Big Brother 25

The ET special is also going to reveal details about Big Brother 25.

At the end of the hour, fans will get to look ahead to what happens next in the Big Brother house.

It has been advertised that fans will get a sneak peek of the new Big Brother house and that there are clues about the summer’s big twist. The release date for the BB25 cast names comes later, but this special will excite viewers about the Summer 2023 season.

As everyone waits for BB25 to begin, it provides time to check out the new podcast from Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd.

On their podcast, Jordan and Jeff revealed how they got on Big Brother and how their lives have been altered by it.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.