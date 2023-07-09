When will the Big Brother 25 cast get revealed?

The Big Brother 25 cast is a hot commodity, even before they get revealed to the world.

Fans are clamoring for information on social media.

After the new Big Brother season got delayed by nearly a month, fans became even more anxious to learn news about the show.

It’s nearing mid-July, and the producers still haven’t revealed an official theme.

Many rumors suggest that the show will reference the past this summer, with former houseguests returning to host challenges.

There is even a big television special set to celebrate 25 seasons of the hit show.

In the latest television commercial for BB25, many former players were featured in a barrage of clips.

When does the Big Brother 25 cast list come out?

To predict the future, one must also look to the past.

The most recent example of a cast release date happened last summer for Big Brother 24.

Producers waited until the day before the season started to reveal the BB24 cast.

And despite waiting that long, someone got replaced on the BB24 cast right before the premiere.

Since the new season of Big Brother debuts on August 2, fans might have to wait until August 1 to find out who is playing the game.

That sounds like torture for fans who want to know information as soon as possible.

It’s important to note that the kidnap date for the BB25 cast hasn’t even arrived yet.

Planning for the information to come out on August 1 means an earlier revelation would feel even better.

More news from the world of Big Brother

When the show finally arrives, episodes are scheduled for Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The format of those episodes should remain the same, with evictions on Thursdays, Veto Competitions shown on Wednesdays, and the Nomination Ceremony featured on Sundays.

Since the season is during a Writers Strike, the producers may have special episodes planned.

This could mean a few special Friday episodes are thrown into the mix to help spice things up. It’s even possible that the BB25 cast could be bigger than usual.

Past seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. Watching the older content is a great way to pass the time between seasons.

Any fans looking for a season to binge-watch should check out the love-themed season where Big Brother had duos. It’s something that the producers might want to consider bringing back in the future.

And speaking of love, Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie just got married.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.